The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is actively searching for Dustin Boxberger, of Leesville. Boxberger is wanted for committing indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The name of the victim and the circumstances of the crime will be withheld for the victim’s protection.

Boxberger has been arrested for the same crime in the past. He was arrested and booked into the VPSO jail back in 2016 for indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The VPSO is asking anyone with information regarding Boxberger’s location to come forward immediately. Anyone with details about the crime should also contact the VPSO as soon as possible.

Indecent behavior with a juvenile is defined under the following two categories.

Any lewd or lascivious act upon the person or in the presence of any child under the age of seventeen, where there is an age difference of greater than two years between the two persons. Lack of knowledge of the child's age shall not be a defense;

The transmission of electronic textual communication or an electronic visual communication depicting lewd or lascivious conduct, text, or images to any person reasonably believed to be under the age of seventeen and reasonably believed to be at least two years younger than the offender.

Depending on the details of the incident, Boxberger could spend a maximum of 25 years in prison at hard labor if he is convicted in a court of law.