The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending May 9 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

May 2

Leblanc, Devante, 41158 CITADEL, Sorrento

Winfrey, Justice, 26, 609 W FOURTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Valentine, Willie James, 31, 32635 LEONA AVE, White Castle, Violations of Protective Orders

Diez, Jordan, 24, 37113 WHITE RD 19, PRAIRIEVILLE, Probation Violation Parish, Simple Battery, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Jacobs, Tyriell Rashawn, 22, 6297 ROBERT WASHINGTON RD, GEISMAR, Violations of registration provisions, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Bassett, Kendrick Vontrell, 19, 2824 S BURNSIDE AVE 1902, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Williams, Daniel, 43, 18332 ELDON ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Dunham, Clifton D, 43, 33374 HWY 1 N, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Fabian, Eloy, Jr, 31, 45150 BOE PEEP RD, ST AMANT, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Pharis, Gerald Scott, 51, 8040 CYPRESS LAKE DR, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Garrison, Carolyn, 31, 308 BAYOU OAKS DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling

Baldwin, Larel D, 32, 2412 N AMELIA AVE, GONZALES, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment

May 3

Davis, Anntricia, 52, 2017 LEBOUEF ST, New Orleans, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment, Stalking

Martin, Shelley, 36, 4632 MANDEVILLE ST, NEW ORLEANS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Russo, Angel, 20, 45150 BOE PEEP RD, ST AMANT, Simple Battery, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct

Nash, Cornell, 46, 1153 CORNERVIEW RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Rusha, Patrick Edwin, Sr, 52, 38314 HWY 74, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Weaver, Kerry L, 35, 43264 MOODY DIXON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS

Sajeevan, Geena, 25, 14086 AIRLINE HWY 2024, GONZALES, Aggravated Assault, Battery of a dating partner

Forcell, Te' Ara, 22, 202 EVANGELINE EXT, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Alfred, Livingston, 50, 18158 PINEHURST, Prairieville, Simple Battery

Lessard, Clayton Paul, Jr, 31, 1106 E ANGELA ST, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Mackie, Brittany, 30, 36366 CRESTWAY AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, State Probation Violation, Failure to Report Accident , Careless Operation, Negligent Homicide, Hit and Run Driving; Death or Serious Bodily Injury (Felony)

Evans, Marcus, 19, 13342 CRAWFORD RD, GONZALES, False Imprisonment, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, Oral Sexual Battery

Baker, Kurt Lee, 47, 42421 HWY 30 Lot #34, GONZALES, Violations of Protective Orders

May 4

Rustad, Candace, 36, 18085 JOHN BROUSSARD RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Reyes, Benito M, 30, 3624 JODY NELSON RD B2, Gulfport, MS, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Morris, Catherine, 43, 44050 GOLD PLACE RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Fletcher, Alaun, 18, 3200 ANN DR, Vacherie, Domestic Abuse Battery

Mitchell, Levi James, 23, 14129 BERT ALLEN RD, GONZALES, State Probation Violation, Resisting an Officer, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Gibbs, Viltris Benjamin Autin, 26, 8510 PERTUIS RD, ST AMANT, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Wilson, James Charles, 47, 7514 EVA ST, SORRENTO, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Jackson, Lawrence, 60, 39261 CORNERVIEW RD, GONZALES, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

Soileau, Brittany Mae, 20, 37313 HWY 74 153, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Resisting an Officer, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Simon, Travis, 38, 414 W SEVENTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Security Required, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Flight from an officer (Misdemeanor), Headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles

Corretjer, Felicia, 32, 16098 BLUFF RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Lorazepam), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Codeine), Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

May 5

Corretjer, Tracy Oden, 51, 16098 BLUFF RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Hit and Run Driving, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Lorazepam), Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Codeine), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Capell, Dustin Charles, 38, 17049 CHARLIE BROWN RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Roddy, Cade Vincent, 21, 17189 TRINIDAD DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Hit and Run Driving

Florane, Clayton Young, 40, 237 BEAL ST, Bogalusa, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Hit and Run Driving, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things over $25k (Felony)

Neal, Amber D, 40, 1309 S HEMPSHIRE AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Bond Revocation, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Hayes, Phillip, 39, 413 HOUMAS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Powe, Deontre Devon , 19, 15 W ELEVENTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor)

McFerrin, Jason Eugene, Jr, 27, 11225 TRACY ST, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

May 6

Wambsgans, Tayler Michael, 27, MOVED FROM CJ VILLAR RD, GONZALES, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Penn-Williams, Lauren, 34, 40417 CROSS CREEK AVE, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Pinion, Keith Leon, 36, 24774 LA 22 HWY, MAUREPAS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Hamilton, Chakerus L, 38, 1305 E BAYOU RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Careless Operation, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Owner to Secure Registration, Emanation of excessive sound or noise

Bell, Walter, 18, 1612 N COONTRAP RD A, GONZALES, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $1k to $5k (Felony)

Leboeuf, Gilbert, III, 30, 12235 LAUREL RIDGE RD, ST AMANT, Violations of Protective Orders

Delatte, Christopher, 43, 30388 CARDINAL ST, Denham Springs, Violations of Protective Orders

Daggs, Dumarkus, 21, 202 MARTIN LUTHER KING ST, Napoleonville, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Lewis, Harden N, Jr, 20, 6027 HWY 308, BELLE ROSE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Gray, Tynea, 20, 33094 HWY 943 S, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Crowell, Bobby, 39, 36297 CRESTWAY, PRAIRIEVILLE, Cruelty to Juveniles

Bougere, Deon, 24, 117 BERTRAND ST, Napoleonville, Domestic Abuse Battery

Williamson, Vicki Jo, 53, 27 WILSON LN, Jayess, MS, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Jasper, Brandon, 29, 17331 W AUTUMN WOODS, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Street, Anthony, 20, 1305 ST VINCENT ST A, DONALDSONVILLE, Domestic abuse aggravated assault

Evans, Willie, 66, 14066 BERT ALLEN RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony), Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, False Certificates, Operating a Vehicle while under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses

Bassett, Steven, 46, 39075 GERMANY RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Resisting an Officer

May 7

Vicknair, Walter Jacob, 35, 1623 N COOLIDGE AVE, GONZALES, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony)

Landry, Kasi L, 34, 14212 BERT ALLEN RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Bennett, Mylesha, 19, 14212 BERT ALLEN RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Walker, Sarah, 37, 43371 HWY 931, GONZALES, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION

Porter, Joseph L, 45, 1502 KINGS ROW, Slidell, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Identity Theft (Felony)

Irvin, Jamar W, 33, 628 S CALVIN AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Brocato, Kylie Amanda, 30, 19211 SOUTH LAKEWAY AVE, Baton Rouge, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Violations of registration provisions, Switched License Plate, Driver must be Licensed, Careless Operation, Hit and Run Driving

Bateast, Lance M, 36, 407 ROSELAWN AVE, HOUMA, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Wyatt, Alana Shantell, 42, 6168 SHILOH DR, Baton Rouge, Hold for Other Agency, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Traffic-control Signals, Reckless Operation, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony)

Gant, Whitney N, 26, 38341 DOGWOOD ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Simple Assault

Sanders, Patrick Dewayne, 35, 2220 RICHLAND AVE, LA, Domestic Abuse Battery

May 8

Mahurin, Wiley Earl, Jr, 48, 14015 FORREST HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, General Speed Law

Gayle, Whitney P, 33, 42215 DEVALL RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Unlawfully Supplying any Product for the Purpose of Falsifying a Screening Test, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Bozeman, Kevin, 28, 42364 MOODY DIXON RD 10, PRAIRIEVILLE, Parole Violation, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Driver must be Licensed, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony)

Jones, James N, 55, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft of a Firearm, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling

Hebert, Drew, 26, 41184 C J COURTNEY RD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Hooley, Elwood Leroy, 39, 33598 FOXBORO LOOP, Denham Springs, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Williams, Quentin McCoy, 36, 107 CARRIAGE WAY, Thibodaux, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Davis, William Garrett, 26, 13099 L LANDRY RD, GONZALES, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (All Others)

Matherne, Tammy Jo, 50, 41149 HWY 42 2, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Burglary (All Others)

Sheppard, Chrissie, 31, 425 EAST HAMILTON, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Rivere, Tammy F, 37, 42510 LILLIE BABIN RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Violations of registration provisions, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Matherne, Ronald, 54, 41149 LA 42 HWY, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Burglary (All Others)

Wells, Nikki, 36, 12469 HWY 44, GONZALES, Simple Battery

Schaefer, Daniel, 37, 730 CHURCH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

May 9

Hodges, Shawn Daniel, 31, 13459 CRAWFORD RD, GONZALES, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Assault, Disturbing the peace/ Interruption of Lawful Assembly /Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Brooks, Samantha M, 25, 730 CHURCH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Soule, India, 22, 415 E HAMILTON ST, GONZALES, No Seat Belt, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Vehicles without Required Equipment or in Unsafe Condition, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Talbot, Ian John, 39, 11052 REYN DR, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms