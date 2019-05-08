Wednesday

May 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM


Thu
May 9

Breakfast
Blueberry Waffles
Watermelon
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk

Lunch
Pork Roast w/Gravy
W.G. Rice
Sweet Peas
Fruit
Sherbert
W.W. Roll
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk

Fri
May 10

Breakfast
Cereal
W.G. Toast
Orange Wedges
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk

Lunch
Ham/Cheese Sndwch
French Fries
Ranch Style Beans
Watermelon
Coleslaw
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk

 

Mon
May 13

Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Chilled Fruit Mix
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk

Lunch
Chkn Shoestrings
Mash Potatoes
Gravy
Gr. Beans
Mix Fruit
W.W. Roll
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk

 

Tue
May 14

Breakfast
Biscuit & Wh. Gravy
Slice Ham
Grapes
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk

Lunch
W.G. Spaghetti
Meat Sauce
Steam Corn
Salad Cup
W.W. Garlic Bread
Watermelon
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk

Wed
May 15

Breakfast
Cheese Toast
Hashbrowns
Grapes
Breakfast Juice
Choice of Milk

Lunch
Corn Dog
Baked Beans
Oven Baked Fries
Mixed Fruit
Salad Bar
Choice of Milk