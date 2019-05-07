Another Donaldsonville Tiger basketball standout is going to California.

Another Donaldsonville Tiger basketball standout is going to California.

Surrounded by family, friends, teammates and coaches, Corey Brooks signed his letters of intent to continue his basketball career at the next level. He officially signed with the San Jose City College Jaguars.

The college is located in California's Santa Clara County.

Brooks becomes the second Tiger hoops star to sign with a school from the Golden State. Months ago, Terrell Brown inked his letters of intent with the College of Alameda.

Overall, Brooks is the third Donaldsonville starter to sign with a college basketball program. Their first signee was center Everette Wilson. Wilson signed with Chattanooga State back in February.

The Tigers had a great 2019 season, and a lot of their success could be attributed to the exceptional point guard play of Brooks.

Before this season, Brooks played at Thibodaux. There, he also made a name for himself. In 2018, he was named to the District 7-5A All-Defensive Team.

This year, Brooks transferred to Donaldsonville, and he immediately earned a spot in their starting lineup.

He and the Tigers had a very successful regular season. They went 22-10.

This included victories over White Castle and Dutchtown. White Castle was the No. 1 seed in the Class 1A playoffs and the reigning back-to-back 1A state champions. As for Dutchtown, they went on to reach the quarterfinals of the Class 5A postseason.

The Tigers also took down De La Salle during the regular season. It was their first district defeat in four years. In all, they had won 29 straight league contests.

De La Salle went on to finish the season as the Division-II state runner-up. They lost a heartbreaking double-overtime game to St. Thomas More in the championship.

Donaldsonville's great performance earned them the seventh seed in the Class 3A playoffs. That tied them with Dutchtown for the highest boy's basketball postseason seeding in the parish.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, they were upset by archrival St James in the opening round, a team they had beaten during the regular season. The Wildcats went on to reach the quarterfinals.

Despite the early exit in the postseason, the great play of Donaldsonville's players was rewarded. That certainly included Brooks.

Brooks was named first-team All-District 10-3A.

The accolades didn't end there for him. Brooks was also named to the second team of the Weekly Citizen and the Donaldsonville Chief's All-Parish basketball squad.