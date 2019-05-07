The program provides him with education about the music business and the opportunity to collaborate with other young and talented musicians.

Clay LeBlanc is a 14 year old guitarist/vocalist from Plaquemine, Louisiana that was accepted into the 2019 Bringing Down the House Program sponsored by the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation.

The program provides him with education about the music business and the opportunity to collaborate with other young and talented musicians.

On Thursday, May 16 at 6 p.m., the program ends with a free show for all ages at the House of Blues in New Orleans.

Clay is hoping that a large local crowd will be there to support him for this amazing opportunity! You can also see Clay with his band, Louisiana Thunder, on the morning of May 11 at the Farmer's Market on Railroad Avenue near City Hall in Plaquemine.

Clay takes music lessons at Rockin' Mozart Academy and is an 8th grade student at St. John. He has performed locally dozens of times since the age of 12 at events such as the Farmer's Market & many fundraising events sponsored by We Are The Difference, numerous events at Hop-N-Shop Deli with the Hop House Band, the Krewe of Cypress Ball, and the Baton Rouge St. George Fair with the Blue Crab Redemption Band from Prairieville.

Please come out and show your support! You can find Clay on Facebook at "Clay LeBlanc Music" and on Instagram @ClayLeBlanc_Music. Tickets are FREE from Ticketmaster for "Bringing Down the House New Orleans" and please make sure to select "Clay LeBlanc" when you sign up for the FREE TICKETS!

We hope to see all of Plaquemine there!

Contributed by a Clay LeBlanc supporter