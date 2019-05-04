All precincts are reporting results. The Tax Renewal for the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office passed receiving 65% of the overall vote.
The Beauregard Parish School Board $29M Capital Projects Bond also passed with 65% of the overall vote.
