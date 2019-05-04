Senior Jaycob Darrah had to wait for his chance to get on the hill at DeRidder High School but made the most of it when he got the chance.

Following a successful senior season, Darrah signed with Louisiana College on Thursday in front of his family, friends and teammates.

"It's a long time coming," he said. "I put in a lot of hard work to get a chance to play at the next level. I had a lot of support from my friends, family and coaches.

"I chose LC because when I met Coach (Mike) Byrnes, he made me feel like I was at home again. I wanted to play with someone that accepted me when I showed up. He was just a nice guy."

Darrah helped lead the Dragons to a No. 12 seed in the Class 4A playoffs and threw one inning and struck out two in his final appearance.

"As a coach, it makes you very proud," DeRidder head coach Joseph Peavy said. "The guys have stayed the course and are willing to put in the effort to get to the next level. He's our second this year, and we're hoping for another one. It shows good, solid senior leadership when you have guys that sign. To me, it's just a proud moment.

"One of the biggest things that made Jaycob so successful was that he just grinded it out. It may have not been glamorous, and he didn't throw 95 mph, but he does things meticulously. He does the small things that add up to him being able to play at the next level."

Darrah is excited to get on campus and will major in biology, along with being an athlete.

"They told me to take care of myself and make sure I'm mentally prepared for the next challenge," he said.

Darrah says the maturity he learned in his hometown is what he will take with him to the next level.

"I feel like DeRidder taught me a lot of lessons about how to grow up, and it being a small town, it was an easy place to grow up in," he said.