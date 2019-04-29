Update: The driver involved in the single-vehicle fatal crash this morning is identified as 52-year-old John J. Mueller of Grand Prairie Texas.

Beauregard Parish – Shortly before 8:45 a.m. on April 28, 2019, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 110 in Beauregard Parish about 4 miles south of Merryville. The crash claimed the life of a Texas resident.

The initial investigation revealed the driver was traveling west on LA Hwy 110 in a 2017 Dodge Journey SUV. The driver lost control of the vehicle, ran off the right side of the roadway, and into a ditch. The Dodge Journey SUV then struck a culvert and rolled over several times before coming to rest on its side.

The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Beauregard Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The identity of the deceased will be released upon notification of next of kin. The crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, seat belts can greatly decrease the occupant’s chance of death and can greatly reduce the extent of injury.

Troop D has investigated 9 fatal crashes resulting in 11 deaths in 2019.