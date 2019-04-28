Compiled by O. CHIP ROBINSON
BPSO Booking Roster
Apr. 19-24
Inmate Pop. 157
Apr. 17
Benjamin Scoggins - probation violation; CR18-383 possession of Sch II
Apr. 18
None
Apr. 19
Morgan Gray - 40:967 72 $20,000; 40:966.C 72 $2,000; 40:1023 72 $2,000; 14:35.3 warrant $5,000
Apr. 20
None
Apr. 21
Casey Fontenot - 40:966.C $2,000; 40:1023 $2,000
Leonardo Gomez Vazquez - hold for Border Patrol
April Stark - 14:98 $2,500; 32:143 72 $1,000
Apr. 22
Misty Farmer - 40:967.C methamphetamine $40,000; 40:1023 $4,000
Ricky Isler - CR.18.768, simple burglary
Antonio Palmer - CR.18.874
Gary Winfree - 40:967.C methamphetamine $50,000; 40:1023 $5,000
Brandon Zimmer - C. CR.P. ART 202
Apr. 23
Cody Breaux - 40:967.A.1 $50,000; 14:95.1 $30,000; 32:415 $1,000
Bradley Spell - 14:56 $10,000; 14:67 $10,000
Deven Ware - 40:967.C $15,000
Apr. 24
Michael Clark - probation violation
Bridget Cooley - probation violation; warrant
Terrance Cross - C.C R.P.A RT 899 No Bond
Jay Joshlin - 14:35.3 No Bond
Gregory Lewis - C.CR.P. ART 900
Evelina Morgan - C.CR.P. ART 900
Apr. 25
Silvino Bolanos Diaz
Shannon Black - 40:967.C $5,000; 40:1023 $1,500
Daniel Gomex Sanchez
BPSO Call Log
Apr. 13-18
Traffic – 60
Public/Motorist Assists – 25
Welfare/Security – 16
Warrant Service – 18
Medical – 2
Animal – 29
911 Hang-Ups – 31
Theft/Burglary/Fraud – 15
Juvenile – 2
Disturbance/Fight – 13
Harassment – 11
BOLO – 6
Suspicious Activity/Prowler – 13
Trespass – 2
Assault/Battery - 2
Vandalism/Property Damage - 4
Funeral Escorts – 2
Civil Matters – 6
Drugs/K9 – 1
Transports – 6
Fire – 3
Road Hazard – 8
Natural Death - 3
Child Abuse - 1
Suicide Attempt - 4
Molestation/Sexual Assault/Rape - 1
Repo - 5