On Sunday, April 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. Life Matters will host a “Rise and Energize - XSperience MORE!” seminar at Maw Maw Tootsie’s Bruncheria: 420 Mississippi Street, Downtown D’ville.

Participants will experience a full body sensory scan focusing on the “7 Key Indicators” which will unfold info to help you make a better decision regarding your health and overall wellness. Come and find out what the key indicators are as you learn to improve your overall health.

It is sure to be a fun-filled evening at Donaldsonville’s newest Bruncheria, “Maw Maw Tootsie’s,” named after the owner, Lee Melancon’s grandmother, Concetta Divencenzo Melancon. The restaurant is nestled in the front of the old Bank of Ascension building, which is in the heart of the Historic District at 420 Mississippi Street, just around the corner from Railroad Avenue. Known by the locals as the original Bank of Ascension also known to many as First National Bank and later as “The Columns on the River.”

Come join in the fun as we learn about health and wellness!

Contributed by Life Matters