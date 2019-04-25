Gyth Rigdon put on yet another stellar performance on Monday night’s episode of The Voice. He sang a soulful rendition of Conway Twitty’s classic hit “Goodbye Time.”

The old school performance won over the coaches and fans, with Gyth advancing to the Top 24 in the competition.

The song was like a passing of the torch. Gyth’s coach, Blake Shelton, successfully covered the song in 2004. Rigdon expressed that it was an honor to put his own spin on the classic hit.

“When I got the song it was incredible. I’ve always been a Conway Twitty fan. This may sound strange, but I see a lot of Conway Twitty in myself,” said Rigdon. “He had so much rock, soul, and country in his voice.”

Rigdon was in the last cross battle during the live episode. He had no idea when he was going to be called, or who he was going to compete against.

“That was the scary part,” he said. “Before any performance, whether on The Voice or at any show, I like to have a couple of minutes to an hour to be by myself and get in the zone for the performance. There was so much pressure on the cross battles.”

Rigdon said once he realized out he was going on at the end of the episode, it helped him concentrate on the emotional mindset he needed to capture the spirit of the song.

“Once I figured out that I was going last, it helped out so much. I physically and mentally put myself into that song,” Rigdon said.

This season on The Voice has showcased many uniquely talented artists from across the country spanning multiple genres. Rigdon noted that all the contestants on the show have shared a strong bond and formed lasting friendships throughout their experience on the show.

“Producers have come up to me and commented that this is one of the only seasons where they’ve seen everyone come together like a family,” Rigdon said.

“It doesn’t even feel like a competition. Results days are very emotional for all of us. Tears are shed and there are a lot of emotions. It is really tough for us to see some of these talented people go home.”

Despite the tearful goodbyes of newly found friends, Rigdon is moving forward in the competition. He is currently in the top 24 and has met with high praise from all the coaches. Both Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine have stated that they believe that Gyth is a strong contender for the finals.

“Blake has been so great to work with. He has been so supportive of me. Adam has given me subtle compliments throughout the competition,” Rigdon said.

“When Adam said that he knew I was going to make it into the finale, I was blown away. That is a huge compliment. It also puts a lot of pressure on me.”

Rigdon spoke about the nonstop love and support he has received from his home community. He jokingly suggested that he may run for political due to all of the yard signs supporting him that he has seen on social media.

The Singer native expressed that without the support of his family, and the community, he would not have made it this far.

“I may be far away, but I can feel the love from all the fans supporting me. It is so important to me that they are behind me. I could not have had this much success without them.”

Rigdon will once again perform live on The Voice on Monday night. He gave a few details about the song he will be singing next, and how hard he is working to make the performance another great one.

“I want everyone to know that I am going to keep bringing my ‘A’ game,” Rigdon said.

“The fans know that I love to cross genres and keep things spiced up. This song I’m working on is an all-time favorite song. The next time I’m out there, I’m going to leave it all on the line.”

The Voice airs Monday night at 7 p.m. on NBC.