Ascension Catholic's football and boy's basketball seasons ended with emphatic losses to Lafayette Christian. It was about time for the Bulldogs to return the favor.

In the first-round playoff series between the two teams, the second-seeded Bulldogs pulled off a sweep that pushed them through to the state quarterfinals for the sixth straight season.

To punch their ticket, Ascension Catholic absolutely dismantled the Knights, 18-3, in game two.

But it didn’t all come easy for the Bulldogs. They had their hands full in game one.

Ascension Catholic fell down 6-5 in the fifth inning, but in the bottom of the frame, a hit batsman with the bases loaded tied the game, and a Jacob Dunn sac fly gave them the lead. They ended up winning, 8-6.

“Lafayette Christian came out ready to play today,” Bulldog head coach Todd Landry said. “We were cruising with a 5-0 lead. Tre’ (Medine) struggled a little bit from the mound. He still threw strikes, but they were able to get some good swings on him. Those guys came and competed today, and our guys responded. They have all year.

“I knew that team had a lot of talent, and they have a lot of athletes. They won some good games this year, and they’ve had some close games with some bigger schools, so it was two good wins for us.”

The Bulldogs blew the Knights out of the water right from the start of game two. In the first inning, they piled up seven hits and eight runs.

Dunn and Mason Zeringue both singled, and Rodney Blanchard walked to load the bases. JB Broussard then drove two runs home with a double.

Brock Acosta followed it up with a base-clearing triple. Baylor Leonard drove Acosta in with a single.

Dunn then came to bat for a second time. He drove in a run with a single, but when the right-fielder mishandled the ball, another run scored and Dunn reached third. Dunn quickly scored on a Zeringue single.

Lafayette Christian scored two in their half of the inning.

In the second, Parker Hales got on base when he was hit by a pitch. He was then driven home by a Dunn single to make it 9-2.

Ascension Catholic really put the game away in the fourth as they scored six more runs.

Blanchard got on with a base hit. Broussard peppered a single into right, but the fielder made an error trying to gather it in, allowing Blanchard to score. Broussard later scored on a sac fly by Tre’ Medine.

After a Leonard walk, Medine scored on a Hales single.

Dunn and Zeringue both walked to load the bases. Andrew Landry was hit by a pitch, allowing Hales to score. Blanchard then reached base due to a Knight fielding error. Both Dunn and Zeringue scored.

In the fifth, the Bulldogs scored three more runs. Acosta scored on a wild pitch, Dunn produced a sac grounder and Landry came up with an RBI single.

In the 18-3 victory, Dunn went 3-4 with a walk and three RBIs. Zeringue was 2-2 with two walks and he drove in a run.

Broussard was 2-4 with two RBIs, and Leonard was 2-3 with a walk and an RBI

“The guys zoned in really well,” Coach Landry said. “After a dogfight in the first game, you kind of worry about how they’ll respond in the second game—especially when you’re not used to playing a lot of double-headers. But they came out and played really, really well in that second game.”

The Bulldogs are now all set to host a best-of-three quarterfinal series against either No. 7 Cedar Creek or No. 10 St. Mary’s next week.

“Any time you get a chance to move on, it’s great,” Coach Landry said. “This team has been resilient. This group has been really good, and they’re gonna get to host another series, which is a big honor. We look forward to the challenge. It’s gonna be two good teams in here. I can say this: All of the quarterfinals in Division IV are gonna be really good. Pick one, and go watch it. It’s gonna be great baseball.”