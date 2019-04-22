The Friends of Plaquemine Lock State Historic Site announced that this Saturday night they are having the next 'MUSIC ON THE RIVER' from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. The Swinging Willows Band will be playing at the Plaquemine Lock State Historic Site. They play Oldies Swing Music. Admission is Free. Seating is limited, so bring your lawn chairs and dancing shoes! Food and soft drinks will be sold. Two weeks ago the band LaRouge performed, and they were well received by a large crowd who want them back next year.

Contributed by Friends of Plaquemine Lock