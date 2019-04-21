This week's Ibervillle Parish Athlete of the Week presented by Rouses Markets and A.J. Dohmann is Lady Eagles' senior, Alise Wille. Wille finished the first round playoff game versus Ascension Catholic batting 3 for 3 with one BB and 1 RBI.
This week's Ibervillle Parish Athlete of the Week presented by Rouses Markets and A.J. Dohmann is Lady Eagles' senior, Alise Wille. Wille finished the first round playoff game versus Ascension Catholic batting 3 for 3 with one BB and 1 RBI.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.