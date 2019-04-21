Sunday

Apr 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM Apr 21, 2019 at 1:50 PM


This week's Ibervillle Parish Athlete of the Week presented by Rouses Markets and A.J. Dohmann is Lady Eagles' senior, Alise Wille. Wille finished the first round playoff game versus Ascension Catholic batting 3 for 3 with one BB and 1 RBI.