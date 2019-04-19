As we know by now a world renowned structure in France was decimated by fire.

The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France was ablaze for several hours while over 400 firemen fought and ultimately extinguished this horrific event. In addition, this tragedy comes at a time where Christians prepare to celebrate a much revered holy week. While watching several interviews on various news outlets, there was a very powerful and meaningful point brought to our attention. The Notre Dame is a well-known religious building where Christians come to visit, tour, pray and worship. Despite the destruction of a building we see that the heart of a Christian is in the individual and the collective whole of the people. The Bible makes this reference through the use of the word “church” which refers to the Christian people and not a building.

As Christ states in Matthew 18:20, “For where two or three have gathered in My name, I am in their midst”, we can also say that Christ is in their midst when gathered in prayer for this tragedy.

The burning of the Notre Dame made me reflect on the assembly of the Christian body and how people gather for one cause. This reflection also made me think and draw reference to a community of people in general. Through history, we can see societies come together as a result of tragedy from the smallest of scale to full blown acts of mass destruction.

However, as a community, we have the ability to unite for the purpose of bringing peace back into our norm and overcome adversity. As a law enforcement officer, this reflection helps me to realize my mission to serve is being a part of the collective body we call DeRidder.

In order to serve our citizens, we as a law enforcement body rely heavily on our citizens in order to aid others and solve crime. We as a body need to be a part of the collective whole in order to succeed as an agency. It is the mission of the DeRidder Police department to embrace the concept of community and to work towards peace and harmony in our great city.

This commitment is reflected in our department’s mission statement which is found throughout our building.

The mission of the DeRidder Police Department is to maintain social order and provide professional law enforcement services to citizens in the community, within prescribed ethical, budgetary, and constitutional constraints. This department strives to enforce the law and maintain order in a fair and impartial manner, recognizing the need for justice, and consistent appearance of justice. The Chief of Police recognizes that no law enforcement agency can operate at its maximum potential without supportive input from the citizens it serves. This department actively solicits and encourages the cooperation of all citizens to reduce and limit the opportunities for crime, and to assist in bringing to justice those that break the law.

Just as we find our mission in writing and hung on walls, we must remember that a building is just a physical structure. We as a body of officers are a part of the collective whole we call citizens.