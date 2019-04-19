The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending April 18 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

April 11

Daenen, Coralee Marie, 25, 45146 BOE PEEP RD, ST AMANT, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Second Degree Murder

Fabian, Eloy, Jr, 31, 45150 BOE PEEP RD, ST AMANT, Violations of Protective Orders, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

St Germain, Brennen, 24, 14291 WHISPERING OAKS DR, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Ursin, Seiervan, 24, 9289 MARK PIERCE RD, GONZALES, Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (Vehicle)

Irvin, Tammara D, 34, 1319 W. SIDNEY ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Fowler, Troy, 25, 702 LESSARD ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor)

Lemaire, Benjamin, 20, 39219 JAMES DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Possession of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)

WASHINGTON, ARMEASE DENZEL, 28, 37313 HWY 74 168, GEISMAR, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

April 12

Harris, Darron L, 38, 409 FOURTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Pena, Brice M, 23, 18644 BROUSSARD RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct

Harvey, Troy Everett, 23, 912 S ABE AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Whitney, Jonathan, 23, 18176 OLD RESERVE DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Careless Operation, Hit and Run Driving

Bonaventure, Miranda Lynn, 41, 14143 GARCON, Gonzales, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone), Possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Amphetamine)

North, Jamil James, 32, 806 OAK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

Stewart, Jerald DeWayne, 41, 1155 NORTHWEST DR, Port Allen, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Boudreaux, Curtis Lee, Jr, 40, 11242 EMERSON RD, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Second Degree Battery, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Million, Edward Gene, 55, 710 W TOBEY AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Via, Vanessa L, 31, 8393 PHILLIPS RD, ST AMANT, Parole Violation

Boudreaux, Chad P, 49, 38492 HWY 621, GONZALES, Simple Assault, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment

Powe, Deontre Devon, 19, 15 W ELEVENTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Off-Road Vehicles; Authorization for Use on the Shoulders of Certain Public Roads and Highways, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor)

Hoven, Christopher Scott, 31, 14351 PARK AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction , Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

April 13

Allen, Scheletha, 36, 109 SAINT PHILIP ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Shorty, Whitley, 26, 2824 SOUTH BURNSIDE APT 1906, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Miller, David Shin, 29, 1417 ELLERSLINE AVE, LaPlace, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Sterling, Michael L, 54, 6625 SNOW DR., Baton Rouge, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

Solet, Scarlett Dawn, 38, 318 S LEDBETTER ST, Anniston, AL, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Deweese, Lisa Lynn, 49, 16364 CHRIS DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Security Required, Violations of registration provisions, Vehicle License Required, Owner to Secure Registration, No Seat Belt, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Bennett, David D, Jr, 35, 208 BOURG ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Abrahams, Jens A, 53, 11475 MOSS SIDE DR, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

April 14

Dixon, Lennard, 23, 801 W WELLINGTON ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Carrier, Tara Elizabeth, 36, 2331 N AMELIA AVE, GONZALES, Simple Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery

Zimmerman, Harold J, 43, 119 SCOTT DR, Napoleonville, Stopping, Standing or Parking Prohibited in Specified Places, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Trepagnier, Randall, 35, 37422 SOUTHWOOD VILLAGE AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Valentin, Miguel Jose , 26, 119 J ST, Belle Chase, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Bennett, Marquin Charles, 32, 3098 GUEDRY RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Turning Movements and Required Signals, Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony), Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, General Speed Law, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor), Traffic-control Signals, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended

Rossi, Vance M, 27, 13170 DUTCHTOWN POINT AVE 2713, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Nicholas, Lacarla Jaronica, 24, 3620 HWY 405, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Violations of Protective Orders

Johnson, Terrance Louis, 27, 1318 MCKINLEY ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Possession of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), Signal lamps and signal devices

Lively, Amanda, 30, 11056 AIRLINE HWY, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Dennis, Danielle Denise, 37, 168 MELIUS DR, RESERVE, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct

Mann, Christopher William, 34, 45454 NEPO LN, ST AMANT, Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

April 15

Prestley, Wallisha M, 29, 39035 SATURN AVE, DARROW, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct

Thomas, Steven, 38, 7047 MORAN RD, GONZALES, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Rodney, Tramaine, 31, 134 EVANGELINE DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Domestic Abuse Battery

Rossi, Vance M, 27, 13170 DUTCHTOWN POINT AVE 2713, GONZALES, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling

Krevolt, Ann Maureen, 30, 115 S BUILLON AVE, GONZALES, Prohibited activities and sanctions (Insurance Fraud)

Delmore, George Phillip, 62, 2340 WEST ORICE ROTH, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Johnson, Kentrell, 33, 3046 MT OLIVE CHURCH RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Resisting an Officer, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Crandle, Ramona Jean, 49, 294 WRIGHT AVE APT 274 2, Gretna, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Matthews, Meagan M, 37, 12371 O'NEAL RD, Gonzales, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended

April 16

Tucker, Lyndon, 33, <UNKNOWN>, Gonzales, Domestic Abuse Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony), Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Harden, Randall P., 56, 46443 LAUREL RIDGE RD, ST AMANT, Simple Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce, Operating a Vehicle while under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)

Johnson, Ashley De'Shae, 29, 8211 NED AVE C, Baton Rouge, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Aggravated Second Degree Battery

Watts, Kayla, 30, 43275 NORWOOD RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Abshire, James M, 36, 11542 STRINGER BRIDGE RD, ST AMANT, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Martin, Nicholas Ryan, 32, 45134 STERLING RD, ST AMANT, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Buratt, Stephen Michah, 31, 42094 CANNON RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

April 17

Foret, Tristin Scott, 30, 41311 MERRITT EVANS RD, GONZALES, Surety

Samuels, Travis, 36, 37018 RIVERGATE AVE, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Assault

Duplessis, James Edward, 36, 13173 GEORGE ROUYEA RD, GONZALES, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Green, Marcus, 38, 6354 SILVERLEAF DRIVE, BATON ROUGE, Theft $750 but less than $5000 (Felony)

Nghiep, Le T, 66, 40528 MISTY OAK CT, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Southall, Phyllis, 62, 1228 E ANGELA ST, GONZALES, Aggravated Second Degree Battery

Carter, Demaric N, 53, 14343 LEOLA CARTER RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Kinney, James C, 41, 42439 IVY LESSARD RD, GONZALES, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Cantrelle, Whitney, 29, 1800 VIRGINIA ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Obtaining CDS by Fraud or Forgery

April 18

Williams, Tracy, 54, 4533 JENKINS RD, DARROW, Domestic Abuse Battery

Deshazo, Kenneth B, 41, 43151 SYCAMORE BEND, GONZALES, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Lortie, Yvette, 27, 462 KAY DR., Baton Rouge, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Borne, Chelsea Ann, 26, 12105 CHESTER BRAUD RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

McCray, James, Jr, 30, 476 SHERWOOD BLVD, Baton Rouge, Violations of Protective Orders