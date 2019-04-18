It has been announced by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that Kyle D. Forrester, of Hornbeck, was arrested and charged with one count of Crimes Against Nature and one count of Molestation of a Juvenile.

Crimes against nature is a broad legal term which covers multiple sex crimes. Crimes against nature are defined by the following two categories according to Revised Statute 14:89:

1.The unnatural carnal copulation by a human being with another of the same sex or opposite sex or with an animal, except that anal sexual intercourse between two human beings shall not be deemed as a crime against nature when done under any of the circumstances described in R.S. 14:41, 42, 42.1 or 43. Emission is not necessary; and, when committed by a human being with another, the use of the genital organ of one of the offenders of whatever sex is sufficient to constitute the crime.

2. The marriage to, or sexual intercourse with, any ascendant or descendant, brother or sister, uncle or niece, aunt or nephew, with knowledge of their relationship. The relationship must be by consanguinity, but it is immaterial whether the parties to the act are related to one another by the whole or half blood. The provisions of this Paragraph shall not apply where one person, not a resident of this state at the time of the celebration of his marriage, contracted a marriage lawful at the place of celebration and thereafter removed to this state.

If convicted of Crimes against Nature he could spend a maximum of 50 years in prison. Additionally, he could spend up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted of the molestation charge.

His bond has been set at $100,000. A detainer from the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole has been placed on Forrester and he remains in the VPSO jail.