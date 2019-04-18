Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Tiffany Maks was the guest reader for this weeks story time at the Beauregard Parish Library in DeRidder. She read the book, “The Berenstain Bears Learn About Strangers”. Photo by O. CHIP ROBINSON
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Tiffany Maks was the guest reader for this weeks story time at the Beauregard Parish Library in DeRidder. She read the book, “The Berenstain Bears Learn About Strangers”. Photo by O. CHIP ROBINSON
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.