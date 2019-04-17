Ascension Christian fell into a 7-0 hole, and though they fought back in the last few innings, they eventually fell by a score of 7-3, ending their season short of capturing that elusive first playoff victory.

The Ascension Christian Lady Lions came into their first-round playoff game against Sacred Heart looking to make history, but instead, history only repeated itself.

The Lady Lions were seeking their first ever playoff win.

They headed into Tuesday seeded fourth—which was their highest postseason ranking in school history. They hosted a playoff game for only the second time ever. However, the outcome mirrored the previous time it happened.

Ascension Christian fell into a 7-0 hole, and though they fought back in the last few innings, they eventually fell by a score of 7-3, ending their season short of capturing that elusive first playoff victory.

“I don’t think anything broke down for us. Sacred Heart came out and hit the ball really well,” Lady Lion head coach George Gutierrez said. “I felt like our pitcher was throwing her good stuff, but they were ready to hit what we were throwing at them. They came here and beat us.

“They out-hit us. Some of our balls didn’t fall, and we hit others right to them. When it’s all said and done, they came here and outplayed us, and they beat us.”

Ascension Christian fell behind right from the start.

In the top of the first inning, Karli Fontenot led off with a single. That set up Tobi Landry as she blasted a two-run bomb to put the Trojans up 2-0.

In the top of the third, Landry led off with a double, and she eventually scored on an RBI single to stretch the lead to 3-0.

It appeared the Lady Lions would chip into the deficit in the bottom of the inning. Layla Thompson drove a ball deep. It looked like it was going to be a home run, but it was caught at the warning track.

In the top of the fourth, Sacred Heart took total command of the game.

Emilyse Bergeron led off with s single, and Natalie Doucet joined her on base with a double. Both players were then sent home with a double by Fontenot.

Fontenot later scored on a single, and another Trojan run came around following a Lady Lion throwing error. The flurry gave Sacred Heart a comfortable 7-0 advantage.

Ascension Christian finally got on the board at the bottom of the frame when Maddie Gautreaux hit a solo homer.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Lion bats went right back to work.

First, Thompson crushed a solo home run of her own. Next, Hallie Dupre did the same to cut the deficit to 7-3.

Riding the momentum, Gautreaux got a hold of one that looked like it would be the third Lady Lion homer of the inning, but it fell just short. It hit the right-field wall, resulting in a double.

That ended up being costly, because the runner was left stranded.

Down to their final two outs, Skye Fontenot singled, Macee Chenevert walked and the Trojans intentionally walked Thompson to load the bases.

But with a Michelle Juban pop out, all three runners ended the game stranded.

Sacred Heart out-hit Ascension Christian, 12-7.

Gautreaux led the way from the plate as she went 2-3 with a home run. Thompson and Dupre each went 1-3 with a home run apiece. Thompson also walked.

Ascension Christian ended the year with an overall record of 19-7, and the future looks bright. Chenevert will be the only starter the Lady Lions lose heading into next season

Coach Gutierrez said, “Our starting lineup has a DP flex, so we count 10 as our starting lineup. Out of those 10, we started three seventh-graders, six sophomores and one senior. So, for the next two years, I feel like we’re going to be very competitive with anyone in the state.”