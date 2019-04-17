The river crested at 44.06' on March 18 and has currently receded to approximately 40'.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced April 15 that the high-water restrictions for the Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry will no longer be in effect due to receding water levels in the Mississippi River. The ferry will resume its normal loading capacity, allowing vehicles with a maximum length of 51' to board.

The department placed high-water restrictions on the ferry on February 28 when the river approached 41' and the uppermost loading ramp was opened. The river crested at 44.06' on March 18 and has currently receded to approximately 40'. The level is forecast to continue dropping.

As a reminder, the normal ferry hours are as follows:

--Monday through Friday, the first boat runs from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

--Monday through Friday, the second boat runs from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

--Saturday and Sunday, one boat runs from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

When two ferries are in operation, they are scheduled to depart every 15 minutes. When there is only one, it leaves every 30 minutes (departs Plaquemine at :00 and :30, Sunshine at :15 and :45).

Contributed by Department of Transportation and Development