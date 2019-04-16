On Tuesday, Tobias Williams was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder plus forty years for obstruction of justice for his role in the shooting death of Cpt. Jonathan Ellis. Last month a jury unanimously found Williams guilty of both charges.

Tobias Williams will spend the rest of his life behind bars in connection to the 2016 death of Fort Polk Captain Jonathan Ellis.

The shooter, Wanda Gordon is serving 40 years for manslaughter after taking a guilty plea last year. William's then-girlfriend Dominischa Smith was in court Tuesday for a bond reduction hearing. Smith was arrested shortly after William's trial for perjury.

Testimony revealed that Gordon shot Ellis in the back of the head on the night of September 19th, 2016. William's admitted to burning the body for about three days. Investigators would later find the charred bone fragments of Ellis in a burn pile on William's property and two other locations behind his house.

As for how Cpt. Ellis ended up at Williams' house that night, Special Prosecutor Lea Hall and the shooter, Gordon, said it was for a robbery. But Williams and Smith disputed that in their testimonies last month, claiming some sort of meeting had been set up through a dating app. The prosecution pointed out during the trial that this narrative was inconsistent with recorded statements to police.

Ellis' abandoned truck and his cell phone which had been sold lead investigators to Williams and Gordon.