It's that time of year again…several schools around the parish have already had their yearly prom, with at least one school left to go.

Beauregard Parish Schools will also soon celebrate graduation for the seniors of 2019, and that will certainly be a time of joy and parties for our kids that are taking their first big step into adulthood.

I thought this might be a good time to focus on ways to keep our kids safe during this time and keep our sanity as parents.

As most parents are aware, this time of year for graduating seniors is an exciting time. There are many things happening and we want our kids to enjoy the last few days of high school, to make memories that will carry them through to the next phase of their lives.

But we must also remember that, traditionally, this is also the time of year that many young adults are injured, or worse, due to accidents caused by impaired driving.

Many of these tragic incidents are due to alcohol or drug-impaired driving.

The good news is that we, as parents, are not helpless bystanders during this season. There are things that we can do to help our kids celebrate safely and reduce the risk of needless accidents during what should be one of the happiest times of their lives.

As a parent, one of the scariest days is the day that your child gets his or her drivers license and gets out on the road by themselves. And it’s not simply that you worry about their actions, it’s all the other drivers on the road.

We all have our own stories about how other drivers have nearly caused a wreck that we witnessed or were nearly involved in ourselves. To think that we are sending our own precious children out onto those same roads is a big deal. Add to that the fact that our children often have other children in the car with them is another factor for concern.

According to the National Safety Council, a teen driver’s chances of having a fatal crash are 48% higher when they have another passenger in the car with them. We, as parents have to stay actively involved in what our children are doing when they drive. When parents are not involved, especially during times of celebration, the chances for an accident increase significantly.

That being said, the following are some helpful tips for parents from the National Safety Council during this time of celebration:

Require adult supervision at every celebration your child attends

Know who will be driving your child to and from the party

Remind your children that, under any circumstance, you will be there to pick them up or help them

Ask questions and keep in contact with your child while they are out

Set a curfew and give your child rules that they must follow

There are also some safety tips that parents can, and should, share with their children:

NEVER drink and drive! Or get in the car with anyone under the influence

Remember, you can always say “no” and do not have to do anything you do not want to do

Be responsible

Watch out for your friends and have them do the same for you

Never be afraid to call your parents or a trusted adult

Many people may not know that April is Alcohol Awareness Month. According to the Beauregard Prevention Coalition, this month they are focusing on the youth of our area. The Coalition reminds all of us that during this time, we should focus on education, engagement, and empowerment of our youth on the dangers and consequences of underage drinking by talking to them and having open conversations about the subject.

The upcoming months are going to be very exciting for all the graduating seniors from schools around this parish and the State, and we want it to be special. If we, as parents, will take some time to sit our kids down and explain to them the dangers of impaired driving and the consequences that can happen, we can have a time of joy and celebration as it should be.

Be safe everybody!