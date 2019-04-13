Did you know? April is National Minority Health Month. National Minority Health Month is observed every year to enlighten Americans about the health problems that exist among minority populations.

Like most southern states, Louisiana falls well below national averages in rankings of state population health.

As a result, childhood and adult obesity continues to be a major issue in the state of Louisiana due to the lack of nutrition education, access healthcare, limited access to healthy food, unhealthy food choices, and physical inactivity.

Currently, Louisiana ranks 6th in adult obesity (36.2%), 4th in diabetes rates (13.6%), and 6th in hypertension (39%); which occurs predominately among the minority population. Consequently, Louisiana also has the fifth-highest all cancer mortality rate in the nation, with 215.3 per 100,000 Louisianans dying from the disease annually due to the effects of obesity according to 2018 America’s Health Rankings. See table 1.

Own Your Own Health

As a result of the state’s high obesity rates, state and local organizations are working to address health disparities in Louisiana by urging citizens to take control of their own health.

Throughout April, the Louisiana Department of Health’s Bureau of Minority Health Access and Promotions is co-sponsoring the national Active and Healthy Challenge that encourages individuals,especially racial and ethnic minorities, to work physical activity into their daily and weekly schedules (LDH, 2019) through the Own Your Own Health (OYOH) challenge.

Own Your Own Health (OYOH) is a physical activity and nutrition tracking program designed to help Louisianans combat obesity and its related chronic illnesses by taking small but effective steps to eat right and exercise often (LDH, 2019).

Through the program, participants earn points through exercise, weight loss and healthy eating selections individually or as a team.

To learn more about this program visit www.oyohla.com or call (225) 342- 4486.

Walk a Mile with Zeta

In DeRidder, the ladies of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority- Alpha Alpha Beta Zeta Chapter is launching their walking initiative “Walk a Mile with Zeta” in collaboration with the LSU AgCenter and Girl Trek to encourage African American women to take control of their health by simply walking.

So why choose walking? Walking is one of the simplest ways to get active and stay active. Research shows walking 30 minutes a day can reduce the risk of diseases such as diabetes, stroke, heart disease, and even Alzheimer’s. Walking can also help:

Maintain a healthy weight

Strengthen your bones and muscles

Improve your mood; and

Improve your balance and coordination

Our goal is to empower women to become active partners in improving their quality life by promoting health, physical fitness, and self-awareness says the ladies of Alpha Alpha Beta Zeta Chapter. On April 27th, the ladies of AABZ will be kick-starting their walking initiative at West Park, DeRidder, LA at 8:00 AM. If you are interested in joining please visit their website https://zpbalphaalphabetazeta.weebly.