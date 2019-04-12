As the No. 1 overall seed in the Class 4A playoffs, Leesville did what it was supposed to do.

The Lady Cats defeated No. 32 Warren Easton 15-0 in three innings Thursday afternoon at home.

"We took care of business, and that is what we focused on all season," Leesville head coach Betty Hicks said. "We wanted to finish and not let teams sneak up on you. They went out there and took care of it. I was able to make adjustments and let some of the younger ones see the field."

Leesville reached base on eight walks and two errors, taking advantage of the situations it was put in.

"It was good seeing them be so patient," Hicks said. "As a hitter, you want to hit so bad that sometimes they get undisciplined and swing at bad pitches. They did a good job at just sitting on it. That's difficult for kids that are used to getting 14 or 15 hits a game."

The Lady Cats went up 11-0 in the first inning, getting runs across at ease, capped off with back-to-back RBI doubles by Bella Houck and Madelyn Phillips and an RBI single by Kindell Collins.

In the bottom of the second, Houck smashed a 2-run home run to dead center to make it 15-0, and Houck finished off Warren Easton with three straight strikeouts in the top of the third to ignite the 15-run rule.

"A lot of times, you play to the other team's level, and they did a good job of playing up and doing their job," Hicks said.

Houck finished 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs and pitched two innings, striking out six.

Phillips went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and opened the game in the circle, collecting three strikeouts.

The No. 1 Lady Cats play district rival No. 16 Tioga in the second round at 5:30 p.m. Monday at home.

"We have to make that adjustment to a stronger pitcher and stronger team," Hicks said. "We have to keep them focused on their job.

"We have a good fan base, and hopefully, in the second round, we'll get even more. We want the public to come out and the student body."