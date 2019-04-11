Walmart has announced a major capital investment in upgrading many of its Louisiana stores.

According to the retail giant, Walmart expects to spend an estimated $73 million this year in Louisiana through the remodeling of 15 stores, as well as the launch and continued expansion of several new features like Grocery Pickup.

The Leesville Walmart was named as one of the 15 stores to be remodeled, it isn’t clear at this time when this will begin. It also hasn’t been stated as to what new features will be coming to the Leesville store.

“We can’t wait for Louisiana customers to experience the new and innovative ways Walmart is enhancing the retail experience,” said James Winchester, regional manager of Walmart in Louisiana. “From Pickup Towers to the brand-new Walmart Voice Order, Walmart is continuously developing new technology that will enhance convenience and save customers time and money.”

New features coming to many Walmart stores in Louisiana include, Grocery Pickup, Voice Order, store cleaning innovations and ways to unload trucks more efficiently to name a few.

Walmart plans to remodel stores in the following locations this year:

1379 Homer Road, Minden, LA

1645 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA

925 Keyser Ave., Natchitoches, LA

525 N Cities Service Highway, Sulphur, LA

303 E Interstate Drive, Jennings, LA

2204 S 5th St., Leesville, LA

880 US-190, Covington, LA

1616 W Airline Highway, Laplace, LA

3360 Front St., Winnsboro, LA

410 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux, LA

7162 LA-1, Mansura, LA

2171 O’Neal Lane, Baton Rouge, LA

17585 Airline Highway, Prairieville, LA

1501 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, LA

3520 Williams Blvd., Kenner, LA