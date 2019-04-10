Does your license currently have a gold star on it? If not, you’ll need to update before you take any plane rides at the end of next year.

Air travelers will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another valid form of ID by October 2020 to fly within the U.S., according to a recent announcement by the Transportation Security Administration.

The REAL ID Act requires that the federal government set standards for sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses and other identification cards. The law, which was enacted in 2005 in response to 9/11, only applies to people who are older than 18.

All REAL ID-compliant cards are marked with a gold star in the upper portion of the card. The TSA says people should contact their local driver’s license agency if they are unsure if their identification card is compliant.