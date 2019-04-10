Coffee and Donuts will be served from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. The Reunion is open to all, you don't have to be a member of the Friends of the Lock.

The annual Plaquemine Lock Reunion will take place on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. - noon at the Plaquemine Lock State Historic Site, 57730 Main Street Plaquemine, La.

This year's reunion is dedicated to Richard L. Trepagnier, Jr., Charter Vice-President and Leonard "Buddy" Roberts, Charter Board Member who retired from our Board in January.

Richard's father was an assistant Lock Master and Buddy's father was a Lock Master. Both volunteered two days a month at the Lock and were there for tour groups, school groups, and day campers. Come by, thank them and wish them well.

Coffee and Donuts will be served from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. The Reunion is open to all, you don't have to be a member of the Friends of the Lock.

This year the 21st Annual St. Jude Open Car Show will be held next to the Lock. Over 200 vehicles will be on display and they will have good food available for you after our Reunion.

On Friday night we'll have our annual 'MUSIC ON THE RIVER' from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Admission is Free. Seating is limited, so bring your lawn chairs and dancing shoes! We will be selling food and soft drinks to recoup our cost.

This year we have the band LaRouge. They play Swamp - Pop - Country Music.

Contributed by Michael Eby, Friends of Plaquemine Lock