Money that is raised is put towards things like a last chemo treatment party for a patient at St. Jude, providing service dogs, transportation to chemo treatments, Make-A-Wish, Dreams Come True, and the Battered Women's Shelter.

Benefiting LSTA Troop A Affiliate, the Third Annual Trooper's Festival was held on April 6 at the Gonzales Civic Center.

The event began at 10 a.m. and the cost was $20 dollars for adults to enter, which included three pounds of crawfish, and $15 dollars for children, which included a hamburger or hotdog and entrance into the Kids Village for play.

There was also a crawfish cook off, with four people on a team. Seven bands played through the day.

Chase Huval, President of Troop A, said, "Money from this fundraiser is split between the Trooper's Foundation and Troop A's Trooper Charity. Our second fundraiser this year will be the first of October this year. That will be a Golf Tournament at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Denham Springs."

Money that is raised is put towards things like a last chemo treatment party for a patient at St. Jude, providing service dogs, transportation to chemo treatments, Make-A-Wish, Dreams Come True, and the Battered Women's Shelter.

"It's important that everyone knows that we are not only doing our jobs in serving and protecting the community, but that we are doing this from our hearts. A lot of the guys out here today are here volunteering, not working," Huval said.

Another little thing they do for about five families in the nine parishes they serve every year is buying presents for the holidays. With funds they've raised, they are able to provide presents for each person in a family every year, so they have a great holiday, too. Only five families are chosen every year, though.

Follow Darian on Twitter @dariangshark.