Recently, the all-district basketball teams were released, and for the girls, four players from the City of Donaldsonville made their respective squads.

Three of those standouts came from Donaldsonville High, one of the remaining selections was from Ascension Catholic.

It was a terrific season for the Donaldsonville Lady Tigers. Not only did one of their players reach a prestigious career milestone, but the team achieved something special. They made a run to the state quarterfinals.

Donaldsonville finished the regular season with a fantastic 21-7 overall record. This allowed them to head into the Class 3A playoffs as the seventh seed.

In the opening round, they used a huge fourth-quarter run to race past No. 26 Green Oaks, 67-46. It was their first postseason victory in two years.

In the second round, they were at home once again. This time, they squeaked past 10th-seeded Washington-Marion, 65-61, to punch their ticket to the state quarterfinals.

There, the Lady Bulldogs lost a close game on the road to top seed and eventual state runner-up Madison Prep, 52-45.

As special as the season was for the entire Lady Tiger team, it was even more memorable for their lone senior, Daija Harvey. The Southeastern signee established herself as one of the school's greatest all-time players as she scored her 1,000th career point.

“Ever since her 10th-grade year, she has meant so much to this program because of everything she can bring," Donaldsonville head coach Shawancy Joseph said. "She has a great personality, she has great on-the-court skills and she’s great off the court. She’s a model player. She’s the kind of player every coach looks for, and Daija Harvey is that.

"We’ll miss her. She left a mark here at Donaldsonville, and I’m hoping that everyone coming behind her carries that same intensity and that same great character.”

It's no surprise that Harvey was named to the first team of the All-District 10-3A squad. She was the only female basketball player from the City of Donaldsonville to accomplish that feat.

Two of her teammates made the second team. That distinction went to juniors Jalair Johnson and Quinntryce Bell.

Ascension Catholic also had one of their players make the all-district team.

The Lady Bulldogs struggled during the regular season, only winning three games, but they did make the postseason. They were the No. 20 seed in the Division-IV playoffs.

Ascension Catholic was ousted by St. Frederick, 72-52, in the opening round.

Despite the losses throughout the year, the Lady Bulldogs saw many strong performances from Katlyn Brooks. Brooks played well enough to earn herself a spot on the second team of the All-District 6-1A squad.