AC “Chuck” Dowden, Jr., a Leesville attorney who has practiced law in Vernon Parish for over 30 years, announced his candidacy for State Representative District 30 today.

Dowden said, “I’m running to continue to help Vernon and Beauregard Parishes improve our roads, continue to improve access to Byrd Regional Hospital and Beauregard Health System, and adequately fund K through 12 education in Vernon and Beauregard Parishes.”

Dowden went on to say his experience as a member of the Vernon Parish School Board, City Attorney, and Assistant District Attorney, has given him the experience of knowing how to work with various political subdivisions, state agencies and the State Bond Commission.

“I feel I have a head start on what it will take to maneuver in Baton Rouge to pass meaningful legislation and obtain state funding that will not only grow our parishes but also put us in the best possible position to grow Fort Polk and our local economy.”

Dowden is pro-life, a lifetime member of the NRA, and a member of the Chamber of Commerce and the Association of US Army.

He is a member of the Leesville Lions Club, which he has been for over 30 years, and recent recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow award for his work with Lions International and the Louisiana Lions Club Cripple Children’s Camp.

He intends to bring these values to Baton Rouge and use a common-sense approach to government.

District 30 is being vacated by current Representative James Armes, who is term-limited and running for the state senate.

The election is October 12, 2019.

Dowden is a life long resident of Vernon Parish and is a graduate of Leesville High School.

He also earned a degree in Finance and Commercial Banking from Northeast Louisiana University, now University of Louisiana Monroe, and a Juris Doctorate from Southern University Law School.

He is married to Angie Smith Dowden, and together they have two children and one grandchild.