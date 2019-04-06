Vernon Parish baseball and softball scores.
SOFTBALL
Pickering 15, Oakdale 0
Pickerng – Hitting: Ryen Lawrence 2-4 3 RBIs, Stephanie Ferris 2-4 2 RBIs, ShaeLa Lawrence 2-3 3 RBIs, Jasmin Hulls 2-3, Lucy Brooks 2-3, Jaden Davis 2-3. Pitching: ShaeLa Lawrence 4 IP, 0 hits, 6 Ks.
Merryville 10, Hicks 0
Hicks – Jozlyn Westfall 3-3, Chasity Hunt 2-3. Pitching: Kassidy Busby 6 IP, 9 hits, 3 Ks.
Merryville – Alyssa Duncan 2-3, Harleigh Ferguson 2-2, Kaleigh Hudson 2-4. Pitching: Mackenzie Samuel 7 IP, 3 hits, 7 Ks.
BASEBALL
Simpson 3, Maurepas 2, 13 innings
Simpson – Hitting: Colton Parker 4-6, Rhett Petre 3-6. Pitching: Landon Meyers 6 IP, 7 hits, 10 Ks. Colton Parker 7 IP, 4 hits, 7 Ks.