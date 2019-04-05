The Hornbeck Town Council passed three ordinances increasing the salaries of three town employees and one ordinance to install stop signs to make Dequeen safer.

Ordinance No. 01-2019 increased the rate of pay for Thomas Wilmore, the Town of Hornbeck’s Operations Manager to $15 per hour effective April 1, 2019.

Ordinance No. 02-2019 increased the rate of pay for Brandi Corley, the Town of Hornbeck’s Deputy Clerk to $15 per hour effective April 1, 2019.

Ordinance No. 03-2019 established the Town of Hornbeck’s Clerk, Cara McDaniel, pay as a salaried position of $3,333.34 paid bi-monthly.

Ordinance No. 04-2019 approves the installation of a stop sign at the corner of Magnolia and Dequeen and another one at the corner of Moss and Dequeen.

Vernon Parish Police Jury District representative Marvin Haymon gave a report to the council that preliminary work on the levy has begun at Vernon Lake and the Brushy Creek project will begin shortly after the electric and right-of-way easements are received.

Mayor Clarence Beebe reported that Town Clerk Cara McDaniel attended the Louisiana Clean Fuels meeting in Baton Rouge in March and brought back some very favorable information about electric car charging stations.

The next Town Council meeting will be held May 6 at 6 p.m.