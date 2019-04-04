ANACOCO – The Hicks and Anacoco softball teams each pick up a win in a doubleheader on Tuesday at Anacoco High School.

The Lady Pirates won the first matchup 14-2, and the Lady Indians picked up the second win in the second game,16-14.

In the first game, Chasity Hunt went 6-for-6 , and Rivers Days went 5-for-6 for Hicks. The Lady Pirates collected 24 hits over seven innings and scored five runs in the seventh to seal the win.

Tylar Summitt went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Anacoco in the opener.

In the second game, Anacoco took a commanding 12-5 lead after five innings, but Hicks tied it up in the sixth.

In the top of the eighth, Anacoco scored three runs on a 2-RBI triple by Logan McGothlin and a double by Makenzie Medley to score McGothlin.

With two outs in the eighth Kelsie McFarland tripled to score Rivers Day, but the rally came up short.

Summitt went 3-for-5, and Kayla Keuten finished 3-for-4. Reagan Stanley went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, including a 2-run home run for Anacoco.

Day and Jozlyn Westfall went 4-for-4, and Hunt picked up three hits for the Lady Pirates.