This week’s Beauregard Parish teacher spotlight is Whitney Fritzinger.

Fritzinger teaches 7th grade English Language Arts and 8th grade Louisiana History at DeRidder Junior High School.

She graduated from McNeese State University with a Bachelor of Science in Management and a Master of Arts in Teaching.

This year, she became the 4-H sponsor at DJHS.

When asked about her hobbies Fritzinger said: “I am an avid reader and enjoy working land and cattle with my husband and two sons.”

“The Dalai Lama once said, ‘When educating the minds of our youth, we must not forget to educate their hearts.’ All students are unique and deserve to learn academically, socially, and emotionally. I strive to provide a classroom that allows students to explore different learning styles, encourages emotional processing, and provides a feeling of individual acceptance.” Fritzinger said about her teaching philosophy.

“The best part of teaching is seeing students fit the pieces together in the classroom. Nothing is better than witnessing an ‘ah-ha’ moment!” Fritzinger said.