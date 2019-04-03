Bethany Ann Roberts of DeRidder has been located and confirmed safe by two family members and the DeRidder Police Department. Roberts’ mother reported that Bethany called her around 1:30 this afternoon. In that conversation Bethany told her mother she was safe and in Leesville but refused to offer any other information.

The DPD released the following statement about the incident:

Bethany Roberts has been located and is safe. She returned home within the last hour and no foul play is suspected. She was reported missing by her mother.