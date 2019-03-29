"We share a vision to inspire our audience to take up the pursuit of science and are so grateful that BASF sponsors so many of our programs. Their generous commitment to STEM education provides access and opportunity for students and families to learn together."

For the ninth year, BASF and the Louisiana Art & Science Museum (LASM) will create chemistry by offering BASF Kids' Lab workshops to area schools and the public. As in previous years, support of LASM is part of the company's ongoing effort to promote and enhance science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education and encourage children to explore the connections between chemistry and the world around them.

The Kids' Lab program is open for children ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults on the second and fourth weekends of every month. Program topics change monthly and range from DNA extraction in "Chemistry is Bananas!" to creating slime with "Playful Polymers."

"Kids always seem to have a sense of wonder. Through the interactive Kids' Lab program, BASF and LASM spark that sense of wonder by pairing chemistry with fun," said Chris Witte, BASF Senior Vice President. "BASF Kids’ Lab is about encouraging students to enjoy and pursue their interests in science and explore career possibilities in the field."

In addition to the Kids' Lab workshops, BASF sponsored more than 400 hours of pop-up programming at LASM in 2018 along with providing free admission to 875 visitors during Free First Sunday in October.

"We are very fortunate to have the partnership with BASF," said Serena Pandos, President & Executive Director of the Museum. "We share a vision to inspire our audience to take up the pursuit of science and are so grateful that BASF sponsors so many of our programs. Their generous commitment to STEM education provides access and opportunity for students and families to learn together."

Since 2011, approximately 14,500 fourth graders, nearly 1,000 teachers and more than 2,600 adult chaperones from Ascension and East Baton Rouge Parish schools have participated in Kids' Lab at LASM. In addition, over 11,500 weekend visitors have enjoyed these BASF workshops and interactive demonstrations.

"I had the privilege to work and learn alongside the students of LaSalle Elementary during this wonderful program," said Warren Drake, East Baton Rouge Parish School Superintendent. "The level of intelligence and creativity that students displayed in the experiment was truly astounding. The workshop helped them connect their classroom experience with the real world and that is what inspires lifelong learning. I cannot thank BASF enough for their sponsorship of this excellent program."

More information on BASF Kids' Lab at LASM is available at www.lasm.org.

Contributed by BASF