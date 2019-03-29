Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a burgundy 2014 Chevrolet Impala bearing Louisiana license plate ZEC844.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively seeking the whereabouts of 20-year-old Jermaine Jackson who is wanted on two counts attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property.

If you see Jackson, please do not approach, contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Contributed by APSO