For the week of March 28

Aries (Mar. 21-Apr. 19, The Ram)

The two paths for your peace of mind this week are 1. try comforting your fellow man in all situations, and 2. don't take things too seriously.

Taurus (Apr. 20-May 20, The Bull)

Typically, if you are being OCD or trying to please everyone around you, it's not for their benefit. That being said, take a few deep breaths and relax when you're feeling pressure to perform.

Gemini (May 21-June 20, The Twins)

Don't be crazy anymore. Crazy is trying to achieve different results with the same behavior. If you've done it, then you know what the results are typically. Try a new approach.

Cancer (Jun. 21-Jul. 22, The Crab)

If your relationship is suffering, then you'll need to make adjustments. If you're the one suffering, don't be afraid to speak up. Let your romantic partner know how you feel before you act out.

Leo (Jul. 23-Aug. 22, The Lion)

Life throws us curveballs. It's a fact. We can be so certain that we have it under control, then a death, sickness, tragedy, or blessing occurs. The only preparation is understanding. Let it go.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sep. 22, The Maiden)

This time of year brings about many environmental changes. But before your emotions go on flooding the river banks, try writing some personal inventory to see why you're feeling so uneasy.

Libra (Sep. 23-Oct. 22, The Scales)

We don't have to be 'on' all the time. It's perfectly fine to feel down, and more than likely it's written all over your face when you fake it. Allow others to go through mood shifts as well. It's quite natural.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21, The Scorpion)

Hope is something that there is much of in the world, and we all need it to survive. We can do without other things for a period of time as long as we have hope. If you have hope you need to share it asap.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21, The Centaur)

Hobbies and joy go hand in hand. Our hobbies come from inspiration, and that is often referred to as divine. Delve into the things you love this week. Keep them in focus and be happier.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19, The Goat)

If you are not grateful to the universe for providing you with all you have, then you may be headed for a rough time. Evaluate everyone and everything around you based on thanks and be fulfilled. Feel better.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18, The Water-bearer)

Old sentiments should be replaced with new ones. It's a bad decision to hang on to dead-end relationships and past failures. It may lead to disorders and spiritual malady. Share things now with current friends.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20, The Fish)

When we get confused about what we should be concerned about, a good rule of thumb is the hula-hoop test. If it's inside your hula-hoop, then you should be fully concerned about it. If not, nope.

For entertainment purposes only, horoscopes are not based in fact.