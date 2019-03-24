Editor’s note: This is part three of a multi-part series.

Although the majority of TBIs are mild they can still have serious health implications. Especially if the injury is left untreated and grows worse or the brain does not have time to recover.

All head injuries should be evaluated by a health professional for TBI as soon after the injury as possible.

Healthcare professionals use multiple tests to diagnose TBI in patients. Depending on the severity of the brain injury a person’s physical injuries, brain and nerve functioning, and level of consciousness are tested to diagnose a TBI.

A detailed neurological exam is used to assess motor and sensory skills and the functioning of the cranial nerves. It also tests hearing and speech, coordination and balance, mental status and changes in mood and behavior.

When necessary, medical providers will use computed tomography (CT) brain scan that will help to evaluate the extent of the brain injury and to determine if surgery will be needed.

A CT scan is the most common imaging technology used to diagnose a TBI. It creates a series of cross-sectional x-ray images of the skull and brain. It will show fractures of the skull or contusions in the brain. A CT will also show if a hemorrhage, hematoma, water on the brain or brain swelling.

A magnetic resonance image (MRI) is often completed after the initial assessment. The MRI is a more sensitive test that will show subtle changes in the brain that a CT may miss.

Diagnosing a moderate or severe TBI can be a lot simpler than diagnosing a mild TBI. A mild TBI often lacks the obvious signs of damage such as a skull fracture, contusions or hematoma.

Health care professionals believe that much of the damage that occurs with a mild TBI occurs at the cellular level.

There have been significant advances over the last decade in tools that can be used to take images of mild TBI damage.

Diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) is a MRI-based neuroimaging technique that can estimate the location, orientation, and anisotropy of the brain's white matter tracts.

Even with all the testing methods we currently available it is still impossible to completely detect and diagnose all of the changes in the brain that result in a TBI.

That is why it is imperative to see a physician and receive an assessment. If you are diagnosed with any form of TBI, even a mild on, follows the doctor's orders and give your brain time to heal to prevent further possible permanent damage.