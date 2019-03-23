Mark Herford is running for Beauregard Parish Sheriff.

For the last 15 years, Herford has served as Chief Detective of the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department.

His time spent working for the BPSO has given Herford a keen sense of what is working for the department and what areas need change.

He has plans for the BPSO if elected sheriff: plans he expects to be held accountable to.

“I want people to see I’m not talking in generalities and if elected I expect them to hold me accountable for carrying out this plan,” Herford said.

One of Herford’s goals is ensuring every community that makes up the parish is recognized and helped equally.

“I care deeply about this parish, I care deeply about the concerns each of these communities that make up the parish. Each part of the parish has different sets of concerns and problems and its important to recognize those,” Herford said.

As sheriff, Herford plans to put satellite offices in around the parish in hopes of meeting the needs of each Beauregard community.

“We (the BPSO) have the money to establish satellite offices on both the west and east side of the parish. We already have one in the south.” Herford said. “But I want to make some changes as well. Once we get these offices up and established they are going to be manned by deputies and detectives that will work out of that substation and be assigned to that community.”

Herford believes these satellite stations will have two major impacts on the parish.

He sees them as a way to shorten response times of deputies to emergency situations and calls--as they won’t have to travel from one end of the parish to the other when called.

He also sees the remote offices as an efficient way for deputies to interact with the community they are serving and hopefully build working relationships that function for the betterment of all.

Community outreach and involvement is another goal for Herford as sheriff.

“I want to refocus the office on the community. I want our deputies involved in the communities and not just in a law enforcement way. It's very important to me that we reach out to the public and let them know we are here,” Herford said.

Cultivating relationships within the community is something Herford has done during his time at BPSO and he sees it a reason voters should consider him for sheriff.

“I have spent a lot of years developing relationships within all of the communities of this parish, I feel like I am the best person-- the one with the most experience and the one that already has established relationships in those communities,” Herford said.

When asked what one of the biggest issues he sees the parish facing that he will have to handle as sheriff, Herford said: “I am very concerned about drugs, parish-wide.”

“We have a significant drug problem with methamphetamines and unfortunately heroine is on the horizon,” Herford continued.

Herford’s plan to combat the issue is to expand the narcotics division of the BPSO as well as implement more targeted training within each of the departments. He also plans to develop a training division within the department. This division will work to ensure all deputies are being trained with the most up to date methods available.

Herford joined the BPSO in 1992 at the age of 22 while Bolivar Bishop was sheriff.

“Fortunately for me, he (Bishop) saw something in me and gave me an opportunity,” Herford said.

Other than a few years spent in the Monroe Police Department while his wife attended pharmacy school, Herford has been a part of the BPSO. He has worked in almost every department of the BPSO, from patrol to detective and administration.

When asked if he thought his many years working in the department he intends to run would bias or cloud his judgment, Herford responded confidently that it would not hinder him in the slightest.

“We can always improve. I do not have a problem calling out a mistake or something to change. I had a reputation while working in the BPSO for being a person who wasn’t afraid to call things like they were, I will continue to do that,” he said.

Herford expanded on the subject by talking about how the BPSO should never become stagnant, it should be an ever-evolving and progressing department.

“Law enforcement is ever fluid and it changes. Doing something one way just because we have always done it that way is not an appropriate answer to me. If things come along and technology is enhancing-- you can't be static. Not making changes because it is ‘not how things are done’ is no way to succeed,” he said.

Herford also spoke about his desire to be as transparent as possible with the press and community members when sheriff.

“I have been fortunate to have served as the public information officer for the BPSO and I really enjoyed getting important information out there. The last thing I want is for some member of this community to feel as if their questions are not being answered,” Herford explained.

In closing Herford expressed pride in the department he worked for as well as hope for the future.

“I am extremely proud of the work we do. I don't know anyone of our guys who are not here to serve. They are here because they want to serve the community and I want to see that grow.”

Elections for Beauregard Parish Sheriff will be held on October 12.