DRY CREEK – East Beauregard and Rosepine are having tough starts to the season, but the Eagles pulled out a win to pick up a district victory.

The Rosepine offense was clicking up-and-down the lineup en route to a 15-2 win Thursday night at East Beauregard High School.

"We played well," Rosepine head coach Jeff Smith said. "We got to plate and saw some good pitches. We swung the bats well and got East Beauregard on their heels early. We threw strikes, played defense and played a good all-around game."

The Trojans (2-10, 0-2) have just one senior on the roster and are in the midst of reloading the program.

"We have a bunch of young kids and just one senior," East Beauregard head coach David Weldon said. "These kids play hard and a lot of it is coming down to experience. I think by the time the second round of districts comes, we'll be more competitive than now."

The Eagles sit at 4-11 on the season, but Smith believes his team are building toward more success at the end of the year.

"We hadn't had the best of luck," he said. "Not to make excuses, but we've had a tough schedule. We just haven't put it together. I don't feel like we have a bad team. We're a good team waiting to happen."

A 2-run single by Jonathon McMahon put Rosepine up 3-0 in the first inning, and the Eagles extended their lead to 5-0 on an East Beauregard error in the second.

In the third, Rosepine increased the lead to 10-0 on a sac fly by Ethan Frey to score Anthony Perkins.

"I like to think that hitting is our strength, and it's starting to come around," Smith said. "We're relying on that right now to take some pressure off our defense and our pitchers.

"We told them coming out that we wanted to be aggressive and strike first. We wanted to get them down and follow through."

Trailing 15-0, East Beauregard scored its first run in the bottom of the fourth on a RBI single by Noah Gill to score Garrett Cooley.

"They're hard nosed, and they'll bust their butts," Weldon said. "The main thing is that we have to keep our heads up. We have to let this be a learning year. We have to learn and get better as the year goes on and not focus on the negative.

"We have to continue to love the game, because we love it and we respect it."

The Trojans added one more in the bottom of the fifth, but the game ended by the 10-run rule.

Kaleb Clause went 3-3 with two runs scored, and Braden Trull went 2-2 for the Eagles.

McMahon pitched three innings, giving up just one hit for Rosepine.

Jacob Gimnich, Karter Cooley, Donald Johnson, Dylan Furlow and Noah Gill each recorded a hit for East Beauregard.