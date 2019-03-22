The St. Amant bats were active on Thursday evening against archrival East Ascension, but they really didn't have to be.

With the performance of junior pitcher Alyssa Romano, just a few hits would have been enough to win. Romano went out and tossed a no-hitter.

And to go with her domination from the circle, the Lady Gators also dominated from the plate. They piled up 11 hits in what amounted to a 9-0 shutout victory.

"We knew she (Romano) had a no-hitter. We didn't know if she knew, but the kids know," St. Amant head coach Amy Pitre said. "We didn't mention anything to her until afterward, but she came off the field telling me, so it was one of those things we didn't mention the whole time. She's been healthy and feeling really good the past couple of days. We were able to give her some rest, and she was strong today. She looked really good."

The offense did their part as well, especially in the second inning.

With the game scoreless, Nayalie Rodriguez walked, allowing her to join Sophie Smith on base. Kailey Dufour then crushed a three-run homer over the centerfield wall.

The damage wasn't done.

Kelsi Marine came up with a two-outs infield single, and she eventually scored on an RBI single by Romano. It gave St. Amant a 4-0 lead.

"In the first inning, we were able to see some things that their pitcher was doing, so we talked about some adjustments for the bottom half of the lineup coming up," Pitre said. "The girls did it. They did what they had to do and made those adjustments. They put some balls in play, and the hitting was contagious. Once a couple got through, we knew we'd continue to hit."

In the third inning, back-to-back singles by Smith and Rodriguez helped load the bases. Addie Bourgeois then supplied a sac grounder, and a Martine single scored another run to give the Lady Gators a commanding 6-0 advantage.

St. Amant's final bit of offense came in the sixth inning.

Martine led off with an infield single, but she was able to reach second following a Lady Spartan throwing error.

A double by Rylee Rossi scored Martine. Romano joined Rossi on base when she produced a bunt single.

Rossi eventually scored on a sac fly by Julia Kramer, and St. Amant's final run scored after an East Ascension fielding error.

With the 9-0 lead, Romano cruised to the no-hitter. In fact, she was just two walks away from throwing a perfect game.

The defense certainly helped her cause. They didn't commit a single error throughout the contest.

"There were a couple of balls that were hit hard by them that our outfielders made look routine. They have some quick girls on their team, so we definitely kept focus behind [Alyssa]," Pitre said.

From the plate, Martine was 3-4 with an RBI, and she scored two runs. Rossi and Romano were both 2-4 with an RBI.

The victory was the fourth straight for St. Amant. That streak included a 3-2 win over top-ranked Barbe over the weekend.

The victory brought them to 17-2 overall and also wrapped up yet another District 5-5A championship for the Lady Gators.