As the night unfolded, Cub Scout Pack 323-Bastrop Scouts had the opportunity to tour one of the ambulances of Med-Life Ambulance service on February 18,2019, Monday at their meeting.

James and Renee Ogden of Med-Life brought one of the ambulances for the Cub Scouts to see and get inside. The couple explained to the Scouts that an ambulance is like a "hospital emergency room on wheels". Emergency medical technicians and paramedics are two specially trained medical professionals who work on ambulances to help make sure a sick or injured person can safely travel to the hospital. Emergency medical technicians, or EMTs, provide basic care to people in emergency situations, such as giving sick or injured people oxygen, checking heart rate and blood pressure, and making sure the person doesn't get worse before they arrive at the hospital. EMTs can't give people medicine or use needles on the person. Paramedics receive more training than EMTs and provide advanced medical care to help treat the person in the ambulance. Paramedics can do everything an EMT can plus give medications, use needles, and perform many other complex procedures. The EMTs and paramedics do all of this work so the sick or injured person has the very best chance of getting better when they get to the hospital.

"A piece equipment you will find on an ambulance is a stretcher, which is probably the first thing people see in an ambulance. This is a special bed that has wheels and legs that can move up and down. When the EMT or paramedic pulls the stretcher out of the doors, the legs go down to the ground. When the EMT or paramedic wants the stretcher to go back in the ambulance, the legs fold up, and the stretcher can be pushed in", explained James Ogden. In addition to advanced medical equipment, you'll also find inside an ambulance basic but important items such as blood pressure gauges, stethoscopes, thermometers, medical tapes, flashlights and blankets, to ensure the paramedics are prepared for almost any situation.

Cub Scout Pack 323-Bastrop wants to let Med Life Ambulance personnel know how much they enjoyed being allowed to tour one of their ambulances. "Thank you Mr. James and Mrs. Renee for taking time out of your schedule and sharing with us all about the ambulance you all drive!" was the response from all the Cub Scouts.

After touring an ambulance, the Cub Scouts were invited to take a tour of Central Fire Station over on Marable Street in Bastrop. Once the Cub Scouts got there they were received warmly by Firemen Thad Townsend and Firemen Patrick Coleman. "Knowing what to expect when a firefighter arrives to help, will help you be less afraid," said Thad Townsend. A firefighter wears bulky clothing called Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) or Bunker Gear. Bastrop Firemen PPE is black with chartreuse yellow protective strip. Mr. Townsend put on the PPE for the Scouts to see him "suited up" and even allowed them the opportunity to try on some of the Bunk Gear as well. Mr. Coleman allowed the Scouts to crawl in and out of the Fire trucks to experience the feel of the enormous emergency vehicle. The firemen then gave each Scout an opportunity to spray the firehose and feel the power behind the pressure of that much water coming out at once. "The hose was really heavy" stated Tiger Scout, Amethyst M. when asked what she thought about spraying the firemen hose. Next on the agenda was the tour of the firemen's living quarters. The Scouts had the chance to play one of the games that the firemen entertain themselves with during their down time. These very special men, our Firemen, work 24 hours on and 24 hours off. The living quarters had work-out equipment as well as bunk beds. They also have a full kitchen in which the firefighters can prepare meals to eat.

The Cub Scouts of Pack 323-Bastrop would also like to thank the Bastrop Fire Department for their generosity of showing them where they live and allowing them to tour the Fire Station.

Should you need information so your child can join the Cub Scout movement, please contact Debra Hinson of Cub Scout Pack 323-Bastrop at 318-282-1225.