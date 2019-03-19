“Everyone gets the experience. Some get the lesson.”

Am now in the top of the seventh inning of my life. I ain’t going anywhere soon. Curiosity keeps me happy.

After the work, years, and accomplishments, I am lazy now. I have three unfinished, unpublished books and one copyrighted. I come up with new story ideas, rather than finishing ones already typed out.

I listen to music and watch LSU sports and movies and series. Reading makes me sleepy now, but I do read the occasional easy read. Recently, I began collecting quotes from famous thinkers. I would like to share some of my favorites:

SHAKESPEARE:

“The fool doth think he is wise, but the wise man knows himself to be a fool.”

“Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none.”

“We know what we are, but not what we may be.”

WILL ROGERS:

“There are men running governments who shouldn’t be allowed to play with matches.”

“Long ago when men cursed and beat the ground with sticks, it was called witchcraft. Today it’s called golf.

“The trouble with practical jokes is very often they get elected.”

“Don’t let yesterday use up too much of today.”

H.L. MENCKEN:

“The demagogue is one who preaches doctrines he know to be untrue to men he knows to be idiots.”

“Conscience is the inner voice that warns us that someone might be looking.”

SATCHEL PAIGE:

“Work like you don’t need the money. Love like you’ve never been hurt. Dance like nobody’s watching.”

“Age is a case of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it don’t matter.”

MARK TWAIN:

“Denial ain’t just a river in Egypt.”

“Cauliflower is nothing but a cabbage with a college education.”

“A person who won’t read has no advantage over one who can’t read.”

“If the world comes to an end, I want to be in Cincinnati. Everything comes there ten years later.”

“It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.”

“The human race has one really effective weapon, and that is laughter.”

WILLIAM FAULKNER;

“Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty, and truth, and compassion.”

“The past is never dead. It’s not even past.

VIRGINIA WOOLF:

“You cannot find peace by avoiding life.”

T.S. ELIOT:

“Everyone gets the experience. Some get the lesson.”

“Most of the trouble in the world is caused by people wanting to be important.”

Tryve Brackin is a former Post South editor.