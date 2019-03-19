After 150 years, The Bastrop Daily Enterprise, proudly serving the Morehouse Parish area, will publish its final issue on March 29.

Like many newspapers in small cities and towns across the country, The Daily Enterprise has been wounded by shrinking advertising markets both locally and nationally. And, like many other newspapers, has done more with less, made difficult coverage decisions and increasingly sought out the community’s support in storytelling.

But ultimately, it wasn’t enough.

“The Daily Enterprise has served this community for generations,” said Matt Guthrie, Southwest Regional Vice President for GateHouse Media. “We’ve celebrated the triumphs of the Bastrop Rams on countless playing fields, we’ve covered the color and character during decades of Cotton Festivals. We’ve also somberly covered the Parish’s most heartbreaking moments, including the closing of the IPC mill and more recently, the Christmas Day murder of Shawanda Robinson.”

While recognizing the impact the closure has on the community as a whole, Guthrie wanted the opportunity to express his appreciation and heartfelt sympathy for the employees, past and present, of The Daily Enterprise. Their devotion to serving their readers and partners and passion for the institution of local news is remarkable, Guthrie said.

“No one feels this more acutely than they do,” he said. “I can’t thank them enough for their years of dedication.”

Readers and advertisers with questions, concerns — or those who simply want to share their experiences — are invited to meet with Guthrie and others at the newspaper, located at 119 W. Hickory Ave. Individuals can reach out to Guthrie directly by email, mguthrie@gatehousemedia.com, or phone, 318-281-4421.

Subscribers to The Daily Enterprise will receive refunds within 30 days for the balance of their subscriptions, with checks mailed to subscriber billing addresses. For advertisers, please process any existing payments within the expected normal business time. If you

have any questions regarding your bill or want to learn more about our digital

marketing capabilities, contact Matt Guthrie 318-281-4421.