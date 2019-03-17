Ken Harlow, President of the DeRidder Lions Club welcomed three of the seven new members and their families to their induction and first meeting.

After a presentation of the history and purpose of the club the new members were given the opportunity to see the original DeRidder Lions Club Charter that was issued on May 27, 1942.

Harlow explained the structure and officers of the club while reviewing the various fundraisers the club conducts each year in and effort to raise money for their civic programs.

Their primary fundraisers each year include the Robbie Bean Golf Tournament in the spring where 100% of the proceeds go to benefit the Louisiana Lions Club Children’s Camp.

Another big fundraiser they conduct is a booth at the fair each October.

The Lions Club is the largest civic organization in the world with more than 1.4 million members around the world. Members volunteer a variety of services to help with various needs in their community and around the world.

They are involved in detecting vision problems in children, disaster relief, diabetes and childhood cancers, humanitarian, environmental, hunger and youth programs.

The DeRidder club has 48 members with an additional 60 Leo members.

A Leo is a member who is in high school.

The three members inducted are Annette Duplechin, Mary Beth Rhodes and Toby Leger.