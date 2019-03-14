The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office the week ending March 14 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

March 7

Hampton, Trebor, 21, 38310 MULBERRY ST, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Beaucar, Johnathon Barret, 29, 1742 3RD STREET, LA VERNE, CA, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Hunerjager, Leo H, III, 46, 311 KAY DR, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Franzen, Amanda, 38, 13170 DUTCHTOWN POINT DR, PRARIEVILLE, Unauthorized Use of an Access Card $750 > $5k (Felony), Possession of a Schedule I CDS

Gaudet, Dylan Dane, 25, 12037 IDA BOURGEOIS RD, ST AMANT, Aggravated Battery, Second Degree Battery

Williams, David Patrick, 45, 38463 HWY 929, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Belton, Clifton, 58, 3057 ELGON ST, BATON ROUGE, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Wright, Dawn N, 51, 14035 A POIRRIER RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Doiron, Jennifer Murry, 43, 3722 CHURCHHILL AVE, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Furnish, Brian K, 56, 183480 LIBERTY LANE, St.Amant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Leblanc, George, 41, 125 GRISAFFE LN, Belle Rose, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Ayro, Jonathan Dorrell, 27, <UNKNOWN> , Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor)

Perck, Alicia M., 27, 6062 PANAMA RD, SORRENTO, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Brodmyer, Michael David, 32, 11069 IRENE E DESLATTE RD, ST AMANT, Violations of Protective Orders, Domestic Abuse Battery

Jeffers, Joshua R., 27, 20953 VINCENT ACRES, Denham Springs, Parole Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Thames, Clifton Allen, 28, 12437 O'NEAL RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Painter, Brett M, 45, 42436 SHADY PINE LN, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Templet, Wyatt Joseph, 43, 45368 PENNY DUPLESSIS RD, ST AMANT, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Michael, Adele Marie, 39, 43388 JIMMY MICHAEL RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Eugene, Tristan, 22, 42306 BAYOU NARCISSE RD, GONZALES, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Amphetamine), Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles; display of plate, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Palmer, John, 31, 9312 HWY 941, GONZALES, Improper Display of Temporary License Plate, Violations of Protective Orders

Smith, Stacey, 30, 42439 BAYOU NARCISSE RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

March 8

Rambin, Marshall Patrick, 34 , 42439 BAYOU NARCISSE RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Batiste, Dwayne Joseph, 28, 925 MAGINNIS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Green, Ryan Michael, 19, 40021 COONTRAP RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Robertson, Megan, 22, 10517 W DOG WOOD, St James, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony)

Butler, Jonathon, 32, 1036 NOLAN ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Foster, Donovan Artriel, 23, 12325 OAK COLONY DR, GEISMAR, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Wade, Navada, 23, 29772 OAK DR, Albany, Theft of Goods $500 to $1500 (Felony)

Kenyon, Lee, 40, 18530 MANCHAC LAKE DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Young, Chris, 49, 11101 HWY 270, White Hall, AR, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Bennett, David D, Jr, 35, 208 BOURG ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Sabas, Ramos H, 24, 11049 LA 73, Geismar, In For Court, Driver must be Licensed, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Mackie, Rodney Antoine, 49, 44423 BRAUD ST, SORRENTO, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Unauthorized Use of a Movable, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Flight from an officer (Misdemeanor), Transfer and Possession of Stolen Vehicles

Watts, Raychelle D, 26, 54965 VETERANS BLVD, White Castle, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony)

March 9

Hayes, Phillip, 39, 413 HOUMAS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Criminal Mischief/Giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff, or his deputies, or to any officer of the law

Babin, Joseph Dean, III, 31, 1521 JEFFERY ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Resisting an Officer, Noise

Dixon, Cody M, 26, 39327 CATOIRE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Batiste, Kurt Anthony, 44, 37048 ELLEM RD, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Rodrigue, Rayna, 29, 40217 BLACK BAYOU EXT, GONZALES, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession or Dealing in Unregistered or Illegally Transferred Weapons, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Pavey, Landis Alonso, 33, 33 WELLWATER DR, Palm Coast, FL, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession or Dealing in Unregistered or Illegally Transferred Weapons, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Turner, Chris, 34, 6145 HWY 405, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles; display of plate, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Wheat, Amanda, 36, 13063 K C RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Brent, Justin Wade, 39, 14119 GEORGE ROUYEA RD, GONZALES, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Jacobs, Abraham, 31, 4767 BAWELL ST, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

March 10

Garcia, Juan E, Jr, 36, 3202 JOE OLIVAREZ ST, Mercedes, TX, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Turner, Darius D, Sr, 28, 44418 JOHNSON ST, SORRENTO, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Behrnes, Donald, 44, 4728 RUE DE FLUER ST, DENHAM SPRINGS, State Probation Violation, Battery of a dating partner

Hobgood, Rachel, 36, 15155 HWY 44 34B, GONZALES, Battery of a dating partner

Collins, Byron Vincent, 28, 1715 LORETTA D ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, No Seat Belt, False Certificates

Lewis, Derron, 27, 270 MYRTLE GROVE, DONALDSONVILLE, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Gautreaux, Barrett, 36, 13282 BABIN MILL DR, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Rented or Leased Motor Vehicles; Obtaining by False Representation, etc.; Failure to Return; Defenses; Penalties

Garland, Holly, 19, 16252 WISHING STONE DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Battery

Templet, Britney, 28, 45169 STRINGER BRIDGE RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Randolph, Kris Kendrick, Jr, 28, 108 E RAILROAD ST 18, GONZALES, Possession of or Dealing in Firearms with Obliterated Number or Mark, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Amphetamine), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Rodrigue, Dwayne A, 43, 1010 SAINT VINCENT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

March 11

Collins, Jesse Kendall, 43, 306 N ROSCOE AVE, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

BATISTE, DORIAN A, 19, 41219 NEW ORLEANS DR, SORRENTO, Stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles, No Passing Zone, Maximum Speed Limit, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Stalking, Reckless Operation

Garlepied, Anthony, 30, 44047 HWY 431, ST AMANT, Second Degree Battery

Walker, Tyrone, 47, 44528 CYPRESS ST, SORRENTO, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Roussel, Preston D, 44, 1214 LUTCHER AVE, Lutcher, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Jackson, Darren Tarvelle, 34, 319 E VERNA ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Ward, Floria, 36, 38161 PAULINE ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Battery, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Resisting an Officer , Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

March 12

Jacob, Jessie James, 36, 11429 HWY 431, St. Amant, Parole Violation, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Violations of registration provisions, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended

Merrill, Derek, 45, 12304 PETE GAUDIN RD, St Amant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Rivere, Tammy F, 37, 42510 LILLIE BABIN RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security, Violations of registration provisions, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Davis, Jothan J, 35, 407 HOUMAS ST b, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Green, Langston, 27, 615 CLAIBORNE ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Animals at Large, Animals on the streets, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Brown, Markeith Cortez, 31, 506 W BORDELON ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Reckless Operation, Hit and Run Driving, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Domestic abuse aggravated assault, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, PARKING IN HANDICAPPED PARKING SPACE, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor)

Scott, Dejohn H, 22, 9140 WATER TOWER ST, Convent, Hold for Other Agency, Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Burglary (All Others), Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Theft of a Firearm, Simple Burglary (All Others), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Identity Theft under $300 (Misdmeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Identity Theft (Felony), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Burglary (Vehicle)

Clement, Maci Margaret, 22, 45347 TEE POE LN, ST AMANT, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Mingling Harmful Substances, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription

Berry, Kathleen Marie, 20, 1723 BROCADE DR, BATON ROUGE, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Webb, Melissa Ann, 38, 18476 PERKINS OAK RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Cutrer, Samuel, 40, 42300 MIKE DRIVE, Hammond, Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Nicholas, Laura, 31, 806 OAK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Illegally Supplying a Felon with a Firearm, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

Schexnayder, Glenn P, 50, 9114 W HWY 936, ST AMANT, Violations of Protective Orders, Simple Assault, Violations of Protective Orders

March 13

Adams, James , 45, 39368 LEGACY LAKE DR, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Simoneaux, Keith, 55, 108 E. RAILROAD STREET 19, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Hipp, Gregory, 56, 15041 SWEET PECAN AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Smith, Joseph, Jr, 71, 37625 NEW RIVER CANAL RD, GEISMAR, Cruelty to Animals; Simple (Misdemeanor)

Avila Caceres, Keyby Kelin, 30, 627 W JEANSONNE ST 2, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Driver must be Licensed, Maximum Speed Limit

Scott, Kelvin D, 52, 3027 NEWTON ST., Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony)

Jennings, Kevin Raymon, 19, 16393 TILLOTSON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony), Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (All Others)

Petty, Michael Raye, 48, 40097 AUTUMN HILL AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Weaver, Kerry L, 35, 43264 MOODY DIXON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Batiste, Whitney, 30, 1415 MAGINNIS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Aggravated Second Degree Battery

Joseph, Chad Michael , 28, 155 HWY 1003, Donaldsonville, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Shampine, Anthony, 28, 45364 JOE GUIDRY RD, ST AMANT, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Scott, Angel Tierre, 22, 38496 SCOTT'S LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)

Gaines, Kendall Bernard, 30, 1320 W SIDNEY ST, GONZALES, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Huntley, Donald Royal, Jr, 43, 2556 CLOVER ST, NEW ORLEANS, Domestic Abuse Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery; Pregnant Victim

Banks, Akeem Arsenio, 28, 903 PERRY LANE, Hammond, Simple Burglary (All Others), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Theft, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Criminal Damage to Property less than $500 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $750 (Misdemeanor)

Flores, Hugo Ottoniel, 53, 38166 WILLOW LAKE SOUTH, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Bailey, Thammy Michael, 31, 1506 CARROLL ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction , Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended

March 14

Byrd, Ashley Danielle, 31, 2703 S REMY ROBERT AVE, GONZALES, Surety

Schexnayder, Lisa Truxillo, 55, 9114 W HWY 936, ST AMANT, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Condon, Brianna, 30, 6353 RICHMOND AVE, Houston, TX, Driver must be Licensed, Battery of a Police Officer, Resisting an Officer, Intimidation and Interference in the Operation of Schools, Traffic-control Signals, Operating while Intoxicated; 4th or more (Felony)

Mann, Christopher William, 34, 45454 NEPO LN, ST AMANT, Violations of Protective Orders

Cheong, Cory Orlando, 25, 14119 ADAM ARCENEAUX DR, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Campbell, Ebony, 38, 37205 HWY 22, DARROW, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent or Legal Custodian

Delmore, Willie James, 58, 39085 CORNERVIEW RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant