RPM Pizza, LLC. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, February 19 to celebrate the opening of their newest Domino’s located at 402 W. Highway 30, Gonzales, LA 70737.

Domino’s offers a wide variety of Pizza, Oven Baked Sandwiches, Buffalo Chicken Wings, Boneless Chicken, Pasta, Salads, desserts and more. Delivery service is available, as well as dine-in or carry-out at their convenient pick up window. If you are interested in picking up your order Domino’s offers customer seating, a chalk wall for children to draw, or you even watch your favorite pizza being made.

Placing an order can easily be done by calling, texting or using the Domino’s app or simply log-in to www.dominos.com. RPM Pizza, LLC enjoys supporting the community through their fundraising and community programs, available to view their local website www.rpmpizza.com. You can join the “Piece of the Pie” Rewards program by signing up at www.dominos.com/rewards and begin earning points towards a free pizza with any order of $10 or more.

Those attending the Ribbon Cutting for Domino’s were District Manager Alex Johnson, Vice President of Operations Joe Vitale, Vice President of Marketing Penny Bishop, Chief Operating Officer John Richards, General Manager Jimmy Stanford, Recruiting Manager Sara Smoot and Driver Robbie Blount. Also present were City of Gonzales councilmen Kirk Boudreaux, Neal Bourque and David Guitreau, Ascension Parish Government Public Information Officer Martin McConnel, Ascension Chamber Board Member Amy Velez and Ascension Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Barker Dirmann. Also, in attendance were Ascension Chamber Ambassadors.

If you would like more information about Domino’s, please call 225-644-8484, e-mail store. 5265@rpmpizza.com or visit their websites www.dominos.com and www.rpmpizza.com. Their hours of operation are Sunday to Thursday 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. After hours call on available. For more information on the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.ascensionchamber.com, e-mail info@ascensionchamber.com or call 225-647-7487.

Contributed by Ascension Chamber