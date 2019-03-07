Chris Schoonover | Sport Editor

Thursday

Mar 7, 2019 at 2:22 PM


Area baseball and softball scores

BASEBALL

Zwolle 5, Anacoco 4

Anacoco – Hitting: Landry Alligood 2-3. Pitching: Tyler Williams 5 IP, 6 hits, 3 Ks.

Natchitoches Central 8, Leesville 0

Leesville – Hitting: Harley Gill 2-3. Pitching: Gill 1.2 IP, 3 hits, 2 Ks.

Simpson 10, Fairview 2

Simpson – Hitting: Zach Allbritton 2-3, Ethan Nash 2-4. Pitching: Preston Miller 4 IP, 2 hits, 4 Ks.


SOFTBALL

Rosepine 10, Evans 4

Rosepine – Hitting: Cayln Brister 3-4, Ashlynn Smith 3-3, Amy Roos 2-4, Peyton Thayer 3-4, Jenna Marker 2-3, Carlie Randle 3-4, Aubrey Martin 2-3. Pitching: Brister 7 IP, 5 hits, 9 Ks.

Evans – Hitting: Jewel Sharbeno 2-4.