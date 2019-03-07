During the week of February 18-February 22, 2019, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23 rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. Cody Wascom, 41152 Merritt Evans Rd. Prairieville, La., age 31, pled guilty to Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

2. Dre Lightfoot, 915 Nolan St. Donaldsonville, La., age 23, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

3. Charles Ealem, 905 McGinnis St. Donaldsonville, La., age 49, pled guilty to Inciting a Riot and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

4. Lawrence Gaines, 413 Barcelona Dr. Donaldsonville, La., age 42, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

5. Victor Jimenez, Texas, age 42, pled guilty to Intimidating a Witness and Possession or Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kenneth Dupaty and Steven Tureau. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner.

6. Courtney Brown, 10209 Avenue M Baton Rouge, La., age 20, pled guilty to Simple Burglary (2 counts) and was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

7. Mark Darby, 8370 S St. Landry St. Gonzales, La., age 19, pled guilty to Simple Burglary (6 counts) and was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 2 years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 5 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

8. Eric Glascock, 17396 John Broussard Rd. Prairieville, La., age 47, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

9. Dustin Miller, 40273 Hwy 42 Prairieville, La., age 19, pled guilty to Auto Burglary (2 counts) and Theft of a Firearm. The defendant was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

10. Christopher Pointer, 38389 Hwy 929 Prairieville, La., age 40, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and Principle to Theft of a Motor Vehicle. The defendant was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

11. Eustaquio Dominguez Reuda, 1200 Champagne Rd. Covington, La., age 42, pled guilty to Theft of Identity and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Shawn Bush and Joni Buquoi. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jessie LeBlanc.

Assumption Parish:

Assumption Parish had no court news to report this week.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.